Trump’s new Kennedy Center leader announces ‘huge celebration’ of Jesus’ birth at Christmas

The news from Ric Grenell regarding the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., was cheered last week at CPAC as the Trump administration attempts to turn around the financially strapped venue.

(LifeSiteNews) — The newly installed head of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. is planning an epic event in honor of Jesus Christ this coming Christmas.

“We are doing a big, huge celebration of the birth of Christ at Christmas,” Ric Grenell told the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.

✝️🏛️CELEBRATING CHRIST AT CHRISTMAS@RichardGrenell gets loud applause at @CPAC when announcing that @kencen will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas pic.twitter.com/xJtxoL90Y2 — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) February 21, 2025



Grenell, who is gay, is one of Trump’s closest supporters. He was named the center’s president after Trump fired multiple left-wing members of its 36-person board.

Trump issued a social media post earlier this month stating that drag shows at the center were particularly concerning.

Grenell’s remarks come amid news that a concert featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. scheduled for May was cancelled. But Grennell clarified that the decision to ax the event was unrelated to the Christmas celebration and that it was made before Trump was involved.

Grennell took to X this week to charge the center with financial incompetence.

“I was briefed today by the CFO of the Kennedy Center on its financial situation,” he said. “She told me there is ZERO cash on hand. And ZERO in reserves. And the deferred maintenance is a crisis. For the past months they’ve been digging into the DEBT RESERVES. We must fix this great institution.”

I was briefed today by the CFO of the Kennedy Center on its financial situation. She told me there is ZERO cash on hand. And ZERO in reserves. And the deferred maintenance is a crisis. For the past months they’ve been digging into the DEBT RESERVES. We must fix this great… — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 13, 2025



Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt likewise defended the president’s decision.

“The Kennedy Center learned the hard way that if you go woke, you will go broke,” she has said.

A small, rather bizarre protest took place outside the center last week in opposition to Trump’s decisions. The mostly female protesters walked but also engaged in what seemed to be interpretive dance around the building, earning them scorn on social media.

🚨 #BREAKING: The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC has just been evacuated due to a B0MB THREAT Leftists have been throwing a FIT at the Kennedy Center since Trump banned drag shows targeted at children and made himself Chair These people are DERANGED. This comes just after… pic.twitter.com/qBYHWB2stp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 20, 2025



The Kennedy Center was named after former President John F. Kennedy. Conceived in the 1950s, it began construction in 1965. Then-President Lyndon Johnson named the center after Kennedy as he started fundraising efforts for it during his brief time in office.

The center has hosted various events of cultural significance in past decades but in recent years has become a cesspool for left-wing, politically charged propaganda under the guise of “art.”

Share











