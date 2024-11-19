Trump’s new press secretary credited Catholic education for her views against abortion

While America's next White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, credits her Catholic education for making her a 'fearless pro-life advocate,' she has supported Trump's stance on vetoing a national ban on abortion.

(LifeSiteNews) — America’s next White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, a self-proclaimed “fearless pro-life advocate,” once attributed her values to her Catholic schooling.

Karoline Leavitt, selected by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to serve as White House Press Secretary in the forthcoming administration, previously revealed that her Catholic education is what instilled her with “pro-life” and pro-American values.

“Central Catholic High School was an incredible place,” she said of her alma mater in Lawrence, Massachusetts, during a 2022 interview on the Catholic Current podcast.

“It taught me discipline,” she told podcast host Father Robert McTeigue. “It brought me closer in my own relationship with God, and it also taught me the importance of public service and giving back to your community.”

At the time, 25-year-old Leavitt was running for Congress on a “pro-life and pro-American” platform. During her campaign, Leavitt revealed that she found her strength in God.

“This is a challenge that I’ve thrown myself into,” she explained. “And my faith in God carries me through. I wake up everyday and say my prayers and ask God to give me the strength I need to power through another day on a very difficult campaign trail.”

In 2022, Leavitt became the second member of “Generation Z” to win a congressional primary but lost the general election. She then served as Trump’s national press secretary for his campaign and has now been selected as the White House Press Secretary.

During her campaign for Congress, Leavitt labeled herself as a “fearless pro-life advocate.” In 2022, she celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade, saying the decision “returns more power to the people of New Hampshire.”

Additionally, she supported expanding New Hampshire’s 24-week abortion ban in 2022, adding that she would like to see the legislation go even further.

“As everyone at home watching knows, we passed a 24-week ban on abortion,” she said. “Personally, I’d like to see that taken a step farther. But I believe in the Constitution and I believe in the Supreme Court’s decision and I hope that we will elect pro-life legislators to the State House in Concord to make those decisions for the people here.

While Leavitt calls herself “pro-life,” her stance deviates from the true Catholic position, as she has previously supported Trump’s opposition to a federal abortion ban.

In April 2024, Leavitt told Newsmax that she believes “President Trump’s statement [opposing a national abortion ban] was spot on, and it’s where the majority of Americans stand on this issue.”

“The American people heard from him today and what he said is this: That he supports the rights of states to decide on this issue. He wants the people to have the say. He wants it to be up to the will of the people,” she stated.

“And that’s exactly what the Dobbs decision did. It returned this issue back to the states, back to those closest to us in our state legislatures,” Leavitt declared.

