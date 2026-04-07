Trump’s post predicting end of a ‘civilization’ leads to fears of catastrophic attack on Iran

‘A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will,’ Trump said.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has stated that “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

The president of the United States caused widespread consternation this morning when he posted a contradictory message to Truth Social that both predicted the end of a “civilization” and blessed “the Great People of Iran.”

Trump’s message reads:

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

🚨 BREAKING: Trump warns ‘whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again’ if Iran doesn’t agree to deal to end war pic.twitter.com/1PyIR5kM6J — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 7, 2026

This was taken by such mainstream outlets as the British Guardian as a threat to “completely annihilate” Iran “should their government ignore his 8pm ET deadline to reopen the strait of Hormuz.”

Conservative pundit Steve Bannon advised his listeners to take the message “very seriously.”

BANNON: Of all the Truth Social posts President Trump has put out, people should take this very seriously. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total… pic.twitter.com/Taohz63saQ — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) April 7, 2026

Catholic philosopher Edward Feser urged pro-life Trump supporters to condemn the president’s threat: “Christians who loudly condemned the assault on innocent life until Trump began to support abortion pills and IVF, what will it take for you finally to put your principles over politics, if not a threat that a ‘civilization will die tonight’? Just how seared are your consciences?”

Archbishop Paul Coakley, head of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) wrote, “The threat of destroying a whole civilization and the intentional targeting of civilian infrastructure cannot be morally justified. There are other ways to resolve conflict between peoples. I call on President Trump to step back from the precipice of war and negotiate a just settlement for the sake of peace and before more lives are lost.”

Vice President JD Vance defended the sentiment behind Trump’s post in public remarks Tuesday, accusing the Iranian regime of “economic terrorism.”

“We feel confident that we can get a response, whether it’s positive or negative, we’re going to get a response from the Iranians by 8:00 tonight. I hope they make the right response,” he said.

“So they’ve got to know we’ve got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven’t decided to use. The president of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them, if the Iranians don’t change their course of conduct.”

JD Vance DOUBLES DOWN on Trump’s threats on Iran: “We have tools in our toolkit that we so far haven’t decided to use.” pic.twitter.com/hNgGbMrTVg — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) April 7, 2026

On Monday night conservative journalist Tucker Carlson posted criticism of the president of the United States for having posted a profane, bellicose, and arguably blasphemous Easter Sunday message about the strait of Hormuz, suggesting Trump is leading the nation to nuclear war.

“Desecrating Easter was the first step toward nuclear war,” he wrote. “Christians need to understand where Trump is taking us.”

Desecrating Easter was the first step toward nuclear war. Christians need to understand where Trump is taking us. 0:00 Monologue

43:23 Paula White’s Strange Easter Sunday Service

51:17 Who Really Is Paula White?

57:24 How Did Paula Become Trump’s Spiritual Advisor?

1:00:03 The… pic.twitter.com/LurDKGg8WS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 6, 2026

Developing….

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