Tucker accuses Hannity, other ‘warmongers’ of trying to pressure Trump to strike Iran

Tucker Carlson called out Hannity, Levin, Murdoch, and Adelson for urging U.S. strikes — exposing a widening GOP rift over war, Israel, and America’s national interest.

(LifeSiteNews) – In a bracing message on X, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned that powerful voices are already pressuring Donald Trump to launch military strikes on Iran – escalating a conflict that erupted days ago after Israel’s massive air assault on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

“The real divide,” Carlson wrote, “is between warmongers and peacemakers.” He named five pro-Israel individuals he said are “calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct U.S. military involvement in a war with Iran”: Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Rupert Murdoch, Ike Perlmutter, and Miriam Adelson.

The real divide isn’t between people who support Israel and people who support Iran or the Palestinians. The real divide is between those who casually encourage violence, and those who seek to prevent it — between warmongers and peacemakers. Who are the warmongers? They would… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 13, 2025



Carlson urged Americans to “know their names,” warning that “at some point they will all have to answer for this.”

The statement comes amid heightened fears of regional escalation after Israel’s “Rising Lion” operation, which reportedly killed top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran has already responded with drones and ballistic threats, and analysts warn the U.S. could be dragged into a wider war.

Though the U.S. has avoided direct military engagement so far, some in Congress and conservative media are defending Israel’s actions and calling for a stronger response, citing Iran’s ongoing support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Israel has been targeted by tens and tens of thousands of rockets and missiles and drones from Iran and Iranian proxies,” Hannity said on Fox News. “Iran is the one providing the weaponry, they’re the number one state sponsor of terror.”

He also called Iran a “cancer” and said that it has “pledged to wipe the U.S. and Israel off the map repeatedly.”

Carlson’s intervention signals a growing rift within the American right over foreign policy. By naming high-profile conservative figures such as Hannity and Levin – longtime Trump allies – Carlson underscores the internal pressure Trump faces from figures still aligned with the neoconservative legacy of past Republican administrations.

The inclusion of Adelson underscores the influence of pro-Israel money in shaping Republican foreign policy. Adelson and her late husband, Sheldon, donated over $25 million to the Trump campaign in 2016, $90 million in 2020 and over $106 million in 2024.

Adelson’s spokesman denied the claim, but some outlets reported that the donation was tied to “an Israeli annexation of the West Bank and a U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty in all the regions of the land.”

But Carlson’s warning highlights growing fractures on the American right — not just over Iran, but over the broader question of whether Republican leaders will defend the American national interest or continue serving those who profit from perpetual war.

