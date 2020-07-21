Tucker Carlson accuses New York Times of planning to dox his home to ‘injure’ his family

PETITION: Support priest who was suspended for calling out the Black Lives Matter organization! Sign the petition here.

July 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson’s war with the mainstream media took a new turn Monday with the popular conservative pundit accusing The New York Times of planning to publish where he lives in order to intimidate him with harm to his family.

“Last week, The New York Times began working on a story about where my family and I live,” Carlson said during his show. According to Carlson, the story would entail writer Murray Carpenter and photographer Tristan Spinski following him and his family around, billed as a “where are they now” follow-up to a 2018 incident in which the Antifa group Smash Racism DC organized a mob outside Carlson’s home while his wife was there alone, chanting things like “we know where you sleep at night” and at one point slamming against the front door hard enough to crack the glass.

“As a matter of journalism, there is no conceivable justification for a story like that,” he said. “The paper is not alleging we’ve done anything wrong, and we haven’t. We pay our taxes. We like our neighbors. We’ve never had a dispute with anyone. So why is The New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house? Well, you know why. To hurt us, to injure my wife and kids so that I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them.

“Editors there know exactly what will happen to my family when it does run,” Carlson continued. “I called them today, and I told them. But they didn’t care. They hate my politics. They want this show off the air. If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won’t consider it collateral damage. They know it’s the whole point of the exercise: To inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control what we say. That’s the kind of people they are.”

In response, The Times sent a statement to the Daily Beast that did not address whether it has a story about Carlson in the works, but maintained that the paper “has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before tonight’s broadcast.” Carlson has yet to issue a follow-up statement.

The accusation comes as Carlson, along with fellow Fox personalities Sean Hannity and Howard Kurtz plus recently-fired Fox anchor Ed Henry, have been named in a sexual harassment lawsuit by former recurring Fox News guest Cathy Areu.

“She said she was a guest on Carlson’s show in December 2018 and that after it was over, he told her he was staying in a hotel room in New York that night without his wife and children,” the Associated Press reported. “In the cases of Carlson and Kurtz, Areu believed the men were making sexual advances, the lawsuit said.”

"Based on the findings of a comprehensive independent investigation conducted by an outside law firm, including interviews with numerous eyewitnesses, we have determined that all of Cathy Areu’s claims against FOX News … are false, patently frivolous and utterly devoid of any merit,” Fox responded in a statement. “We take all claims of harassment, misconduct and retaliation seriously, promptly investigating them and taking immediate action as needed — in this case, the appropriate action based on our investigation is to defend vigorously against these baseless allegations."

Writing for the Daily Wire, conservative pundit Matt Walsh concurred.

“If he did say anything about being alone, it’s quite easy to imagine a non-sexual meaning behind it,” Walsh explained. “He could have been making small talk. He could have been expressing relief that he gets a night to himself without the kids (as a father of four who very much enjoys quiet hotel rooms, I can relate to this). There could be any number of reasons why a person might say something like that to another person. Or it could be that he never said it at all. But whatever he said or didn’t say, there is no universe in which Areu’s claim against Carlson rises anywhere near the level of sexual harassment.

“The fact that she complains of him taking off his jacket, and alleges that she was helplessly bound to her chair because she couldn’t figure out how to take a mic clip off, just makes this all the more farcical,” Walsh added.