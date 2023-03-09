Tucker Carlson answers critics of Capitol video: Leaders who ‘double down’ on Jan. 6 ‘lies’ are ‘sociopaths’

'The commitment to lying in Washington is far deeper and more bipartisan even than we realized,' said the Fox News host, who also emphasized how the government violated the Constitution in denying the 'QAnon Shaman' access to exculpatory evidence.

(LifeSiteNews) – In a Wednesday night broadcast, Fox News host Tucker Carlson responded to a multitude of media and political elites who “came out swinging” in response to his exposing several significant Democrat “lies” regarding the January 6, 2021 disturbance at the U.S. Capitol.

Carlson and his team were given access to over 40,000 hours of that day’s surveillance footage courtesy of new Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. The Democrats with their previous majority had kept these tapes under lock and key, releasing only the clips they wanted viewed by the public.

The highly popular television host began his remarks by contrasting the difference between “people who tell the truth” and “liars” who “are touchy, sometimes to the point of hysteria” while also being “weak and afraid” of their lies being exposed.

And when they are caught lying, they have two choices, they can either admit it, apologize, and move on, or as has happened here with certain congressional leaders and legacy media outlets, “they exploded in rage. And then as liars tend to do, they doubled down. They told the same lies they’d been caught telling, but with even greater aggression this time.”

“Who acts like that? Well, sociopaths do, and in this case the sociopaths turned out to be both Democrats and Republicans. The commitment to lying in Washington is far deeper and more bipartisan even than we realized, and we follow this stuff for a living,” Carlson said.

“Now, you sometimes hear people say that the whole partisan system is an illusion and that underneath the manufactured debates, the leaders on both sides are, in fact, secretly united in a common love of money and power and the deception required to get them. And honestly, we could never really bring ourselves to believe that. It’s just too dark. But now we do believe it because we have seen it,” he explained.

The Fox News host went on to review the broadly alleged murder of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick at the hands of Trump supporters on that day, confirming from the video footage, “we can tell you with certainty that Officer Sicknick was not beaten to death by Trump voters at the Capitol.”

Yet, Carlson demonstrated how the likes of former congresswoman Liz Cheney and CNN commentator Anderson Cooper have not only refused to correct their own previous statements to the contrary, but in response to these new revelations, the Biden administration “trotted out” the White House press secretary and attorney general Merrick Garland earlier this week to double down on this lie as well.

Karine Jean-Pierre was shown saying that events that day “cost police officers their lives,’ and Garland said, “over 100 officers were assaulted on that day, five officers died.”

“Merrick Garland is a liar,” Carlson observed. “He just lied about something that is provably false. Who are these five officers who were “killed that day?” Notice he didn’t tell you. No one ever tells you. No one ever shows you their autopsies. They don’t want any detail. They just want the slogan.”

“No police officers died that day on January 6, none, not one,” he said. “That fact is available to anyone who has internet access.”

Addressing another leftist talking point, the television host asked, “Is January 6 the worst assault on the U.S. government since the Civil War? That’s insane. It’s not even close. How about March of 1954, when Puerto Rican separatists shot five congressmen in the Capitol building – five members of Congress shot in the building.

“It’s all bad, but the worst since the Civil War? You’re just a flat-out liar if you’re saying that.”

Contrasting other attacks on the government, Carlson cited The Government Accountability Office, which showed 114 police officers were actually assaulted on January 6 while “at least 180 officers” were injured during an Antifa riot in Washington in 2020 that sought to drive President Donald Trump from office while attempting to burn down St. John’s Church on Lafayette Square.

“While stipulating that all riots are bad because precision matters, facts matter, the truth matters, here’s the truth: More cops were injured by Kamala Harris’ favorite mob, BLM, at the White House than were injured by Trump voters at the Capitol on January 6, a lot more,” he said.

“So, again, to be clear, both events are bad, but here’s the key: We only remember one of them. Why? Because the people in charge of history are liars – liars , and lying is bad and on a national scale, it’s deadly. It’s corrosive of everything that is good in the country, including trust and your grasp on reality itself,” Carlson explained.

He went on to review the saga of Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman” replaying a segment of Monday night’s broadcast showing how the Capitol police acted as “tour guides” for this man escorting him through the building and assisting him in accessing the Senate Chamber.

Chansley, a Navy veteran from Arizona, is currently serving a prison sentence of almost four years, despite no evidence of his being violent and new surveillance tape showing him walking unarmed through the Capitol corridors, escorted by two police officers, and passing untouched through at least seven others.

“This was not a domestic terrorist,” Carlson explained, “but what matters even more is the videos that we showed you after 26 months were not shown to Jacob Chansley’s attorneys. That’s a violation of the Constitution. and he’s in jail because of it, because the liars on the January 6 Committee and the prosecutors who did their bidding, and that means Bennie Thompson and that means Adam Schiff. It means Liz Cheney. These people have this man’s life on their hands.”

“They helped withhold these videos fr,om Jacob Chansley’s attorneys and that means the judge who sentenced Jacob Chansley [as well],” he said.

Introducing Chansley’s attorney, Mr. Albert Watkins, on the show, Carlson explained he had not even seen that footage of his client prior to the show’s broadcasting it on Monday, which the guest confirmed on air as well.

Classifying Chansley as a man of “tremendous intelligence, very gentle, very articulate” with a diagnosed mental health issue, Watkins said “the most important aspect of that hearing was that Jake was not violent.”

“The government knew that Jake had walked around with all of these police officers. They had that video footage. I didn’t get it. It wasn’t disclosed to me,” the attorney lamented. “I filed the requisite pleading for it, and whether I did or not, they had a duty, an absolute duty with zero discretion to provide it to me so that I could show my client. I never got it.”

“What’s happened is truly a dagger in the heart of our American justice system. We can’t allow it,” he said. “This is about our justice system being so compromised. The very integrity and core of that which we wore is a badge of honor for the entirety of our nation’s history has been rendered a vile, disgusting mess by a Department of Justice that was running amok.”

“And but for you disclosing it, I don’t know where we’d be. Why they’re attacking you makes no sense at all, because by doing that, they’re shrouding in secrecy, or trying to, their own assault on Democracy,” he said.

In his monologue, Carlson emphasized that these “details matter because this is a man, this is an American citizen, a Navy veteran. This is a human being and so what he actually did should be of deep concern to every American because he’s in jail tonight.”

And addressing criticisms against Carlson’s exposé by Washington politicians like Democrat majority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and even prominent Republicans like minority leader Mitch McConnell, and Lindsey Graham, the television host said, “it just tells you everything about the way things actually work. They’re not loyal to their voters. They are loyal to each other, and they’re willing to lie, really lie and crush people.”

“So, all we did was play the tape that they had been hiding for 26 months and show that there were American citizens, Jacob Chansley specifically, and others whose civil liberties were annihilated. And you can make your own rational judgments about what that means. Do you want to live in a country where that’s possible? They don’t care. Neither party in Washington cares,” he said.

“In fact, the leader of the Senate Democrats, Chuck Schumer, just joined the leader of the Senate Republicans, Mitch McConnell, in calling for this show to be pulled off the air. Now, that’s not an argument based on logic. It’s based on hysteria and the shame you feel as a weak and terrified person when your lies are exposed,” he continued.

“We invited Schumer on, McConnell, anybody is always welcome to come on our show. If we got something wrong, tell us how. If you think we altered the tape in some way, tell us how.

“But they won’t, nor will they answer the most basic question, which is: Why should a demonstrably nonviolent man, who literally said a prayer of thanksgiving for police officers on the Senate floor, how was that man ISIS? How was he a domestic terrorist? How is he a threat to the republic? Why is he in jail for four years? [Their response:] ‘Shut up. Pull that show off the air.’”

