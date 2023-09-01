Tucker Carlson: ‘Barack Obama had sex with men and smoked crack’ while a state senator

'The Larry Sinclair story definitely happened. I’ve talked to Larry Sinclair about it. Definitely it happened,’ said Carlson, doubling and tripling down on his assertion. ‘This story, if you listen to it in detail, is clearly true.’

Reader discretion strongly advised.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson has just dropped a bombshell, firmly stating that while serving as an Illinois state senator, Barack Obama engaged in homosexual acts and took drugs.

“In 2008 it became really clear that Barack Obama had been having sex with men and smoking crack,” asserted Carlson in a podcast discussion with Adam Carolla.

The former Fox News host cited his yet-to-be-published interview with Larry Sinclair, a homosexual man who stunned the nation during the 2008 U.S. Presidential campaign season when he came forward with his story about his two past sexual and drug-fueled encounters with the Democratic presidential contender.

Tucker Carlson teases an upcoming interview with Larry Sinclair, a man who was ridiculed by the press after coming forward with allegations that he smoked crack and had sex with Barack Obama in 1999, when Obama was a state senator in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/bmlRuds7Cy — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) August 30, 2023

“[Sinclair] said ‘I’ll sign an affidavit,’ and he did. ‘I’ll take a lie detector,’ and he did,” recounted Carlson.

“‘I smoked crack with Barack Obama and had sex with him,’” said Carlson, quoting Sinclair, and added, “That was obviously true.”

“The Larry Sinclair story definitely happened. I’ve talked to Larry Sinclair about it. Definitely it happened,” Carlson continued, doubling and tripling down on his assertion. “This story, if you listen to it in detail, is clearly true.”

“Nobody [in mainstream media] reported it, not because they were squeamish about sex or drugs but because the Obama campaign said, ‘Anyone who reports on this gets no access to the Obama campaign,’” the journalist continued. “So they didn’t report on it.”

Sinclair told his story in 2008

On June 18, 2008, Larry Sinclair held a conference with journalists at Washington, D.C.’s National Press Club. He began his talk by admitting that he had previously spent time in prison for forging checks and using stolen credit card numbers.

Sinclair spoke of a night in November 1999 when, while visiting Chicago, the driver of his rented limousine introduced him to then-Senator Barack Obama. The senator was open to “socializing” with Sinclair.

After Sinclair indicating to Obama that he wanted to obtain some cocaine for the evening, the senator arranged to purchase the drug with the $250 Sinclair gave him.

According to Sinclair, Obama returned with an “8 ball of cocaine.”

“I did ingest a couple of lines of cocaine, and shortly thereafter Senator Obama produced a glass cylinder pipe and a packet of crack cocaine from his pocket,” said Sinclair.

“Obama then smoked the crack cocaine.”

“I performed fellatio on Senator Obama in the limousine during the time Senator Obama was smoking crack cocaine,” he added.

“The following day Senator Obama appeared at my hotel room, unannounced [and] uninvited,” recalled Sinclair. “We again ingested cocaine and I performed fellatio on Senator Obama.”





Obama: I make love to men daily, but in the imagination

Tucker Carlson added further credence to Sinclair’s allegations, pointing to a 1982 letter in which then-21-year-old Obama wrote to his then-girlfriend about “mak[ing] love to men daily, but in the imagination,” according to the The New York Post which obtained a copy of the letter.

“In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination,” wrote Obama to Alex McNear in November 1982.

“My mind is androgynous to a great extent, and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men. But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency,” said the young future Democrat president.

