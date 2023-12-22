Tucker Carlson believes reported ‘aliens’ are in fact ‘not aliens’ but spiritual beings

‘It’s my personal belief, based on a fair amount of evidence, that they’re not aliens. They’ve always been here. I do think it’s spiritual,’ Carlson said regarding whistleblower reports of UFOs.

(LifeSiteNews) — The popular conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson recently shared his belief that the non-human beings the U.S. government has reportedly encountered are “not aliens” but are “spiritual” in nature.

During a Timcast IRL podcast discussion hosted by Tim Pool on Tuesday, Carlson weighed in on the mounting whistleblower reports of UFO and “alien”-related government programs, which he has discussed in two interviews posted on X. He most recently discussed the subject on December 13 with former military intelligence officer and whistleblower Dave Grusch.

Ep. 51 It’s becoming obvious that the US government has made contact with nonhuman beings. So why are they lying to us about it? We asked UFO whistleblower Dave Grusch. pic.twitter.com/IP1dV29KnI — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 13, 2023

“It’s my personal belief, based on a fair amount of evidence, that they’re not aliens. They’ve always been here. I do think it’s spiritual,” Carlson said during Pool’s podcast regarding the non-human beings said to be studied by the government.

Earlier this year, Grusch testified before Congress that the U.S. government has recovered potentially non-human aircraft as well as “non-human” biologics — that is, what are referred to as aliens. He shared with Carlson that while he used to think reports of UFOs were a “total joke,” when he was asked to assist an unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) task force, he came across “disturbing” facts evidencing government knowledge of actual alien beings.

For example, Grusch found foreign intelligence documents that claimed the U.S. has a UFO “retrieval program” as well as a “reverse engineering program.”

Carlson remarked on Pool’s podcast, “If the U.S. government has in fact had direct contact with these beings, whatever they are — I’ve already told you what I think they are — and has entered into some sort of agreement with them, which is the claim of informed people, whether they’re right or wrong— if that is true, that is a very, very, very heavy thing.”

Pool replied, “Angels or demons? How would you describe these beings?”

Carlson went on to affirm his belief in both good and evil non-human spiritual beings, although he did not label them outright.

“Again, I’m getting into the realm of conjecture. But one thing I know for a dead certain fact, having seen it — we are being acted upon at all times. Every person can feel that in himself,” Carlson said. “There are moments when you are moved to do something much better than you actually are, and also more evil and destructive than you actually are. You are subject to forces from outside yourself. That is absolutely true.”

“We can argue about what they actually are … there are forces that are not human that do exist in a spiritual realm of some kind that we cannot see,” Carlson concluded.

His interpretation accords with that of Catholic philosopher Daniel O’Connor, who shared with LifeSiteNews last year his thoughts on the “diabolical” nature of reports of UFOs, aliens, and abductions. O’Connor also weighed in on former president Barack Obama’s “hope” that “the knowledge that there were aliens out there would solidify people’s sense that what we have in common is really more important,” and his speculation that “new religions would pop up” in the aftermath of the discovery.

O’Connor believes Obama would not have talked about the possibility of alien life without “permission” from his “handlers,” and that his statement aligns “perfectly” with what the public is being prepared for.

O’Connor told LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen that the public is gradually being acclimated to the idea of aliens, like the proverbial frog slowly boiled in a pot of water, so that we may eventually be presented with a “new gospel” from “the heavens” to replace Christ’s Gospel.

Regarding reports of UFO encounters or alien “abductions,” O’Connor believes “it’s all demonic.”

“I have yet to find a single example of an alien [or] UFO encounter that isn’t clearly a hoax. Or if it’s not, it’s in some way diabolical,” he said, citing as an example the repeated reports “of these supposed aliens fleeing at the name of Jesus,” which he noted are “the exact same reactions we would expect from a demonic encounter.”

Grusch also noted during his interview with Carlson that while confirming the existence of non-human entities may dismantle the worldview of some, it can also reinforce biblical beliefs.

When Carlson pointed out that former government officials have said they believe these “alien” beings are connected to the spiritual world, Grusch conceded that they can be “quantified” theologically as “angels” or “demons.”

“Really what we’re seeing here with the UFO/UAP subject is probably just another facet of that same phenomenon,” Grusch said.

This has also been suggested by Chris Langan — a man with an estimated IQ of 200 — during a 2022 interview with the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles.

Langan went so far as to question whether non-human entities could be “pulling the strings” of the so-called “global elite.”

“If you look at the global elite and you say, ‘I don’t want to blame the world ‘banksters’ for this, that’s a conspiracy theory.’ Then who is pulling all those strings? Could there be another kind of entity? Aliens? Demons?” Langan said.

Share











