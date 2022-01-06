Tucker Carlson: Biden is ‘lying’ when he says this is a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

Millions of people who have gotten jabbed are now contracting COVID, Tucker Carlson pointed out on a recent show.

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — Recent data continues to show that the claim of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” is a verifiable falsehood, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said.

“Millions of Americans who dutifully got the vaccine, good for them, are now finding out that they have the coronavirus. Millions — in New York state alone there have been half a million verified (cases),” Carlson said on his show January 4.

“Virtually everyone in the country has already had the vaccine, and they’ve all got COVID,” Carlson said, after playing a clip of President Joe Biden on January 4 once again blaming the “unvaccinated” for the spread of the disease.

He referenced a paper from Canada that reported double-jabbed individuals were still likely to contact omicron.

“Two doses of COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to protect against infection by Omicron,” the draft paper by University of Toronto and University of Ottawa researchers said. “A third dose provides some protection in the immediate term, but substantially less than against Delta.”

Tucker Carlson demolishes Biden’s “pandemic of the unvaccinated” canard. 🔥 “We looked at the science today and every available piece of it contradicts flatly what you just heard.” pic.twitter.com/5b3ekiJA6K — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) January 5, 2022

“We also observed negative VE [vaccine effectiveness] against Omicron among those who had received 2 doses compared to unvaccinated individuals,” the researchers said. This means that people who have not gotten jabbed are safer from omicron than those who have taken the abortion-tainted jabs.

Carlson said that the president ignores reality because it would lessen his power.

“But Joe Biden doesn’t want to deal with reality, because it wouldn’t give him power of you,” Carlson said. “So instead, he kept on spreading lies.”

“He’s just lying,” Carlson asserted.

The Fox News host criticized Biden for saying “unvaccinated kids are at risk, yet the vaccinated are going to have less way to protect them.”

“The fact is, and it’s a fact, kids are not at a risk from COVID,” Carlson said.

Public health experts say kids are not at a risk from COVID

Children are not at a significant risk from COVID-19. “There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults,” the World Health Organization said this summer.

There have also been thousands of reports of adverse events, including deaths, following the injection of children with the COVID jabs.

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia” after analyzing “approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020.”

And Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, a former COVID advisor to President Donald Trump, said there is “zero benefit to children from the vaccine.” His doctorate is in epidemiology.

“If children are infected with the virus, they are typically asymptomatic, and the disease is very mild and non-consequential,” Alexander wrote. “However, the potential harm from vaccines is severe. Just look at the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis that have emerged in our teens, especially boys, due to the vaccines.”

Share











