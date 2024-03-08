Tucker Carlson: Biden operatives are ‘going to steal the election,’ prioritize ‘abortion, war, castration’

‘You live in a country where the attorney general is abetting, in fact calling for, voter fraud. And that's the only chance they have to get their guy reelected,’ the popular host said.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a live response to the Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday night, Tucker Carlson concluded that the president’s administration was not seeking to attract a majority of actual voters to win the election in the fall but rather was simply planning to “steal the election.”

Instead of speaking about issues the vast majority of voters actually care about, such as “better roads and schools, cheaper electricity and food,” Biden promised the American people his priorities of “abortion, war, (and the) castration of children,” the popular video journalist concluded.

“And so, what this means is that underneath all of the talk is a dire political reality: Joe Biden can’t win,” Carlson said. “In a fair election, Joe Biden will lose in November. He cannot win. That’s the thing that nobody in any media wants to say out loud: In a fair election, Joe Biden cannot win.”

However, “they’re not giving up. So what does that tell you? Well, they’re going to steal the election. And we know they’re going to steal the election because they’re now saying so out loud,” the host said, introducing a recent clip of Biden’s attorney general before a black audience in Selma, Alabama.

“The right to vote is still under attack,” Attorney General Merrick Garland asserted, reporting that his Department of Justice is “fighting back” by challenging state and local laws that he says “implement discriminatory, burdensome and unnecessary restrictions on access to the ballot, including those related to mail-in voting, the use of drop boxes and voter ID requirements.”

“Did you catch that?” asked the former Fox News flagship host, highlighting Garland’s mention of “mail-in balloting, drop boxes, (and) voter ID requirements.”

“The chief law enforcement officer of the United States government is telling you that it’s immoral, in fact racist, in fact illegal, to ask people for their IDs when they vote to verify they are who they say they are,” he observed.

The suggestion behind this approach is that “somehow people of color, black people, don’t have state-issued IDs,” he said, pointing out that they somehow manage to live in a nation “where you can do virtually nothing without proving your identity with a government-issued ID.” This means they can’t “fly on planes,” “have checking accounts,” “can’t have any interaction with the government, state, local, or federal,” “can’t stay in hotels,” and “can’t have credit cards” because having a government-issued ID is necessary for all of these common activities.

By contrast, Carlson recalled that “these same people, very much including the attorney general and the administration he serves, is working to eliminate cash, to make this a cashless society.”

“Have you been to a stadium event recently? No cash accepted. You have to have a credit card. In order to get a credit card, you need a state-issued ID,” he said. “And somehow that’s not racist, but it is racist to ask people to prove their identity when they choose the next president of the United States.”

“So that doesn’t make any sense at all. That’s a lie. It’s an easily provable lie. And anyone telling that lie is advocating for mass voter fraud, which the attorney general is,” he said.

“You live in a country where the attorney general is abetting, in fact calling for, voter fraud. And that’s the only chance they have to get their guy reelected,” Carlson concluded.

Majorities of likely voters believe elections in 2022 and 2020 were stolen

Heading into the 2020 election, visual facts on the ground indicated an easy Trump victory in contrast to the predictions of pollsters who attempted to project quite a different picture, with some claiming to expect a Biden “landslide.”

With these two very different pictures predicting large margins of victory in each direction, a wholly different outcome occurred with a highly controversial election that was contested in the courts and state legislatures across the nation.

Yet this is also what the Biden campaign, along with certain media outlets, and Big Tech corporations signaled to expect, and prepare for, as election day approached. Such preparations suggested a foreknowledge of high degrees of election fraud that with even a full media commitment to suppress its evidence would still be widely recognized by the public.

Soon after the election, a full 30% of even Democrats judged it was likely members of their own party “stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win,” with 20% saying “very likely.” Of Republicans, 75% agreed it was likely (61% “very likely”) equating to 47% of all likely voters believing the election was stolen with 36% having a high degree of certainty.

And these numbers only grew in the following years with a March 2022 Rasmussen survey finding that a majority of likely American voters said it was likely “cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election,” with 33% saying it was very likely.

This trend of skepticism has continued to rise with another Rasmussen poll finding in April 2023 that 60% of likely U.S. voters believed it was likely the outcomes of some races in the 2022 midterm elections were affected by cheating, with 37% saying very likely.

During his State of the Union address on Thursday, Biden said “lies about the 2020 election” along with the January 6 disturbance at the U.S. Capitol pose “the gravest threat to our democracy since the Civil War.”

