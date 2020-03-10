Tucker Carlson blasts abortion ‘zealots’ for defending infanticide

March 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Fox News host Tucker Carlson forcefully denounced the Democrat Party’s abortion extremism Friday during an interview with Live Action founder Lila Rose on the party’s defense of infanticide and pro-abortion activists’ vocal celebration of abortion.

“The current Democratic Party is not pro-choice in any sense. They’re pro-abortion,” Carlson said. “They’re zealots about it,” chastising opposition to a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to make arrangements for admitting women to nearby hospitals in cases of life-threatening complications, which is currently being challenged before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last week, abortion defenders organized a rally outside the Supreme Court to protest the law, featuring strident defenses of abortion from politicians and celebrities such as actress Busy Phillips, who praised abortion for her own professional success and yelled, “I will never stop talking about my abortion or my periods or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up w/ the moon!"

“If abortion makes you happy, why is she acting like that?” Carlson asked.

Rose surmised that the display evidenced “a whole lot of hurt” surfacing in the form of “rage and anger.”

“They have to keep justifying it,” Rose said. “This is a problem that continues and it leaves a lot of pain in its wake (...) It’s the antithesis of women’s empowerment to say in order to have a nice car and nice house, I have to kill my child.”

Carlson also denounced Democrats’ opposition to a bill that would would require abortionists to transfer infants who survive abortions to hospitals, where they would be given the same degree of care as any wanted newborn.

“They can’t have that,” he argued. “For the modern Democratic Party, every birth is a kind of tragedy. It distracts mothers from their higher calling, which is serving investment banks. Abortion, in contrast, is an unmitigated good in their view.”