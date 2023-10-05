Tucker Carlson blows lid off ‘Trans Inc’ for profiting from gender-confused minors, adults

Chris Moritz told Carlson that the total valuation of the ‘gender transition’ industry jumped to more than $4 billion in 2022 is predicted to top $7 billion by 2030.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson has blown the lid off what he and his most recent “Tucker on X” guest are calling “Trans, Inc.,” the multi-billion dollar industry that is reaping profits off dangerous surgeries and experimental drugs for gender-confused minors and adults.

Ep. 28 Trans, Inc: genital mutilation is not just a fad. It’s a full-blown industry. How did something this demented happen so quickly? Chris Moritz has been following the money. pic.twitter.com/N2em2hbTE8 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 4, 2023

Carlson welcomed Chris Moritz to talk about the situation Wednesday evening, as Moritz says he has conducted an in-depth study on the matter.

Elon Musk re-posted Carlson’s episode to his X account with the words “follow the money.” Musk has a son who believes he is the opposite sex.

A finance professional with experience in capital, debt, and equity markets, Moritz told Carson that the total valuation of transgender-related procedures and other services was around $2.94 billion in 2018. In 2022, it had grown to $4.18 billion. He said that by 2030, the market will rise to $7.5 billion. Mortiz said Obamacare is “the single biggest policy catalyst” for the increase.

“When Obamacare was enacted in 2010, there was, very quietly, written into the law, a provision in which insurance companies were mandated to provide coverage for what’s deemed to be ‘medically necessary gender-affirming’ care,” he said. “As a result of that, between 2010 and 2016, there was a 50% increase in ‘sex reassignment’ surgeries.”

Moritz also pointed out that after amendments were made to Obamacare in 2016, a massive 150% spike in so-called “gender-affirming” surgeries took place over the next year. Donald Trump revoked those provisions in 2017, but they have since been reinstated under Joe Biden.

Carlson’s exposing of “Trans, Inc.” shows his willingness to delve into issues most mainstream corporate news outlets are not. Last month, he interviewed an Illinois man who claimed he did cocaine and performed impure acts with Barack Obama when he was a state senator. Carlson has said the story is “obviously true.”

Carlson and Moritz further discussed the dangers of the drugs and procedures being used on gender-confused persons.

“There are no clinical studies, not on the long-term efficacy … of these procedures and physical products, especially on children,” Moritz claimed. “In fact, the FDA has not approved a single pharmaceutical product … specifically for ‘gender transition.’ So, testosterone, estrogen … puberty blockers, are all prescribed off-label.”

READ: President of American College of Pediatricians slams transgender drugs as ‘child abuse’

“These pharmaceutical companies are not necessarily making huge amounts of money off of these drugs,” he argued. “The big money is coming from health systems and surgeries, because they’re just so expensive, and incorporate a lot of ancillary costs.”

“Cedars-Sinai Hospital Health System in Los Angeles is the market leader in the … U.S. ‘sex reassignment’ surgery market,” Moritz said. “They have an approximately 8% market share. It’s highly fragmented, overall. No single entity really has a share greater than 8%.” Cedars has a dedicated “transgender clinic,” he continued. “The revenue from the surgeries brought on by that clinic in 2022 amounted to over $200 million, that is on revenue of $800 billion for Cedars, overall.”

Moritz informed Carlson that a “total transformation” from male to “female” costs around $142,000.

Moritz also pointed out the major health risks associated with other expensive surgeries like vaginoplasty, which one California study of 869 persons found had a 25% risk of “severe” post-operation side effects requiring further hospitalization. He argued that parents are being pressured by medical professionals to approve their child’s “transitioning” because they are told that if they don’t, their child may end up committing suicide.

“In 2011, there were 700,000 ‘transgender’ Americans over the age of 13. By 2022, that had risen to 1.6 million,” he also pointed out. “There’s 300,000 ‘transgender’ youth, so 13 to 17 in the United States. That number has been doubled over five years from 2017, from 150,000.”

Moritz concluded by arguing that, “the political radicalization and the gender radicalization are both coming from the universities and they both have the same end goals, which is to break down the foundations of our country and our civilization, as we have established for a millennia, to replace it with something new in their image. And it is a kind of a playing God and it’s a kind of cultural revolution that I think even has some parallels to China’s Cultural Revolution.”

Share











