Tucker Carlson calls out Facebook for banning LifeSiteNews

'Our health authorities have reserved their energy for anyone who dares to question vaccines.'
Thu May 6, 2021 - 4:12 pm EST
By LifeSiteNews staff
May 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – On Wednesday night, Tucker Carlson slammed the censorship and shaming of anyone who dares ask simple and basic questions about the experimental coronavirus vaccines that have been rolled out around the world.

As he began one of his signature monologues, Carlson called out Facebook for permanently banning LifeSiteNews.

“Our health authorities have reserved their energy for anyone who dares to question vaccines,” explained Carlson. “LifeSiteNews – that’s a non-profit news organization – just found itself permenantly banned from Facebook. Why? Because it reported government numbers from the VAERS database – something that we just did on the air.”

VAERS is the U.S. government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

