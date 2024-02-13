Tucker Carlson calls out transhumanists who ‘think they’re God’ at World Governments Summit

The former Fox News host said that humility is a sign of wisdom and that transhumanists who think that ‘they are God’ are ‘very dangerous’ and ‘will get a lot of people killed.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson has criticized at the World Governments Summit (WGS) transhumanists who believe that they are God and “can create a better human being through technology.”

Tucker Carlson criticizes transhumanists “who believe they’re God” at World Governments Summit “When you think you can create a better human being through technology, you’re very dangerous because you don’t understand your own limits, and you will get a lot of people killed.” pic.twitter.com/zF0r7TUmmy — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) February 13, 2024

In a discussion at the 2024 World Governments Summit in Dubai, where Carlson talked about his viral interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the former Fox News anchor said that humility is a sign of wisdom and that transhumanists who think that “they are God” are “very dangerous” and “will get a lot of people killed.”

“Wisdom grows from the recognition that you are not God,” he said.

“And in the United States, we had a period where we were sort of having this debate about, are some religions good and some religions bad.”

“I’ll tell you my view on it, and it’s a hardened view. It’s a sincere view. I divide the world not between Muslim, Jew, and Christian, or Buddhist. I divide the world between people who believe they’re God and people who know they’re not,” Carlson continued.

“And the only people I trust are in the second category, because that is the beginning of wisdom. When you know you are not God, that you cannot affect every change that you want, [that] you can’t foresee the future, that you’re not omnipotent, then you are much more likely to make good decisions. Wise, humane decisions.”

“By contrast, when you believe you have the power to shape the world and other people, as we were hearing this morning through, you know, biohacking.”

“When you think you can create a better human being through technology, you’re very dangerous because you don’t understand your own limits, and you will get a lot of people killed,” he stated.

While Carlson did not specifically state who the subject of his critique was, it may have been World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and ardent transhumanist Klaus Schwab, who had spoken at the WGS earlier that day.

In his speech, Schwab announced “the transition of humankind into a new era,” an “Intelligent Age” in which “humankind will enjoy many more opportunities and possibilities.”

“Envisioning a future propelled by the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we see a new dawn of human civilization — one that harmonizes technology with the deepest needs and aspirations of humanity,” the WEF founder stated.

“With this new intelligent age, technology is not merely a tool or an extension of human capabilities, it is a partner in shaping the world where every individual has the opportunity to reach their full potential,” he added.

Schwab also said, “We have to be prepared for a world where we see a fusion of our physical, our digital & our biological dimensions […], so it will be a New World.”

Klaus Schwab, World Governments Summit:

“We have to be prepared for a world where we see a fusion of our physical, our digital & our biological dimensions.. So it will be a NEW WORLD” pic.twitter.com/ATg7aLER0K — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 12, 2024

Carlson: CIA spied on me and tried to prevent Putin interview

At the beginning of the discussion at the WGS, Carlson said that he had been trying to get an interview with Putin for three years, but the U.S. intelligence agencies were spying on him and trying to prevent the interview.

Tucker’s first discussion since the Vladimir Putin interview. pic.twitter.com/t4O4NRYSV1 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 12, 2024

“The U.S. government prevented me from doing it by spying on my text messages and leaking them to The New York Times, and that spooked the Russian government into canceling the interview,” Carlson said.

“So I’ve been trying to do this, but my country’s Intel services were working against me illegally, and that enraged me because I’m an American citizen. I’m 54. I pay my taxes. I obey the law. And there was no expectation in the America I grew up in that my government and its intel services, NSA and CIA, which are always outwardly focused on our foreign enemies, would be turned inward against American citizens.”

“And I’m shocked by that, and I’m infuriated by that. And so once I discovered that that was happening and I confirmed it was happening, and they admitted that they did it, then I was totally determined, maniacally dedicated to doing this interview, not simply because I want to know what Vladimir Putin is like and what he thinks about a war that is resetting the world and really gravely damaging my country’s economy, but also because they told me I couldn’t on the basis of illegitimate means and for no really clearly stated justification,” he continued.

“I want to live in a free country. I was born in one, and I’m going to do whatever small thing I can do to maintain this society that I love,” the former TV anchor concluded.

