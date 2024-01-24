Tucker Carlson calls Trudeau’s office to tell him he will be coming to ‘liberate’ Canada

'It’s Tucker Carlson calling from the United States, and I’d be grateful if you pass a message on to the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau: We are coming to liberate Canada. We are coming to liberate Canada. And we’ll be there soon. Merci.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Fox News personality and current conservative pundit Tucker Carlson has warned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he is coming to “liberate” Canada.

In a January 23rd video posted to Instagram, Carlson told Trudeau’s office media phone line that he is coming to free Canada from Trudeau’s tyranny ahead of his arrival in Calgary for a live event Wednesday night with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

“It’s Tucker Carlson calling from the United States, and I’d be grateful if you pass a message on to the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau: We are coming to liberate Canada. We are coming to liberate Canada. And we’ll be there soon. Merci,” he told the media line.

This is not the first time Carlson has called for Canada to be liberated from Trudeau’s rule. In fact, Carlson has made a number of such statements dating back to 2021.

In one famous instance, Carlson questioned why the United States should tolerate a country that is beginning to look like Cuba’s dictatorship.

“Why should we sit back and let our largest trading partner, the country with which we share the longest border, and a great country — I’ve always loved Canada, because of its natural beauty, why should we let it become Cuba?” he questioned. “Like, why don’t we liberate it? We’re spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau?”

Shortly after his remarks, New Democratic Party (NDP) MP Matthew Green called for parliament to unanimously condemn Carlson’s comments. However, his motion was met with a clamor of “nays” from across the room by Conservative MPs.

The upcoming event, scheduled for January 24, sold out in record time despite calls by some to have the former Fox News host banned from entering Canada so that the event would be canceled.

Carlson, who now hosts a show on X (formerly Twitter), will share the stage with Smith as well as former Dragons’ Den star Brett Wilson.

Smith has said she will be speaking to Carlson about the “Alberta story.”

Attempts to cancel the event have not been successful. After news broke of Carlson’s live event with Smith, a petition was started calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ban Carlson from entering Canada. As of today, the petition, started by Canadian Eugene Blanchard, has just 2,672 signatures.

The socialist political opposition in Alberta, the New Democratic Party (NDP), under its recently stepped-down leader and former Premier Rachel Notley, called on Smith to cancel the event with Carlson, who she said was “not a credible figure.”

