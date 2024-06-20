Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens continue to thrive in latest podcast rankings

Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Candace Owens continue to thrive on podcasts, oftentimes taking on topics outside of the mainstream and sharing contrarian views.

(LifeSiteNews) — Both Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens continue to attract listeners to their podcasts, following departures from their previous employers.

More than a year ago, in April 2024, Carlson and Fox News split, in a surprising move, given Carlson’s immense popularity.

In addition to millions of views on his videos on X (formerly Twitter) and his own website, Carlson is also among the top-ranked podcasters, according to some recent rankings.

“The Tucker Carlson Show” is currently the number two podcast on Spotify, just behind contrarian commentator Joe Rogan. In fourth place is Candace Owens, who recently left The Daily Wire following tension over her comments on Israel and her proclamation that “Christ is King.”

Earlier this week, Owens was the third most popular podcaster on Spotify. She is also a recent Catholic convert.

Spotify does not list “The Joe Rogan Experience” as a news podcast. However, when sorted by that category, Carlson is first, followed by Owens. The pair are beating well-funded establishment media outlets including The Wall Street Journal and National Public Radio.

Owens is also beating all of her former colleagues on Spotify, including Matt Walsh, Ben Shapiro, and Michael Knowles.

Carlson, Owens, and Rogan are all in the top 20 on Apple podcasts as well, potentially showing an interest among listeners in contrarian views.

The aim of propaganda is to brainwash human beings into believing that another group of human beings are not actually human beings. This is why the media has a visceral reaction when Tucker poses a simple statement about the monstrosity of dropping a nuclear bomb at the end of… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 16, 2024

All three, Rogan, Carlson, and Owens, have attracted attention for challenging mainstream media narratives on issues.

Carlson and Owens have also been critical of neoconservative, interventionist foreign policy, such as in Ukraine.

Carlson has also been willing since leaving Fox News to highlight a variety of viewpoints, even from former rivals, such as Chris Cuomo.

Other recent interviews include El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, Justin Trudeau’s half-brother, and NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

Owens has also used her platform to highlight concerns with the safety and efficacy of vaccines, including producing an entire series on childhood shots.

The former Daily Wire commentator recently butted heads with Piers Morgan on COVID jabs.

“If they had paused and listened to independent voices who I think probably have a greater strength when it comes to standing up to government initiatives, because we recognize that the government is not our friend and… is not trying to save our lives,” she said, “maybe those people would be alive… if you had listened to people who were telling you their own experiences.”

Rogan often hosts views with a variety of political and other views, ranging from socialist Bernie Sanders to commentator Alex Jones. Dr. Jordan Peterson is also a regular guest on Rogan’s show.

His show reportedly has 14.5 million listeners on Spotify alone, according to public data.

