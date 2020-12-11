Tucker Carlson: Chinese Communists trained in Canada are ‘threat to American national security’

December 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said on his Dec. 10 show that revelations this week that the Trudeau government invited Chinese communist troops to learn Canadian ’winter’ warfare is “an amazing story” that was “hard to believe, but real.”

“We have the closest relation with Canada of any country, obviously, in the world. This seems like an obvious threat to American national security,” Carlson commented.

LifeSiteNews reported yesterday that top-secret military documents reveal that under Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s watch, communist troops from China’s Liberation Army (PLA) had been invited to Canada for military “winter survival” training in 2019 at a military base in Ontario.

Documents sent to Rebel News by the Trudeau government via an access to information request also reveal that the Canadian military trained Chinese commanders at the Canadian Forces College in Toronto as well as military facilities in Kingston.

The Department of National Defence confirmed to Toronto Sun’s Joe Warmington yesterday that China’s PLA was, in fact, on Canadian soil in February 2018 for winter training exercises with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), but that the communist troops were there as a mere “observer.”

#FactFriday - The #Army deployed a team of four observers from the Canadian Army Advanced Warfare Centre to China. The Chinese PLA accepted a reciprocal invitation from the CA to observe winter survival training in Petawawa. #StrongSecureEngaged #StrongProudReady pic.twitter.com/eARdeIXggz — Canadian Army (@CanadianArmy) February 9, 2018

During the House of Commons’ Question Period yesterday, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and Leader of the Opposition Erin O'Toole questioned the Liberal Government as to why it “fought for Canada to train China's military on Canadian soil, against the direct advice of the chief of the defence staff” after “Canadian citizens [Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor] were taken hostage by the Communist regime in China.”

When Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland refused to give a straight answer, O'Toole pushed his question harder.

“Now we learn they [Liberals] were ignoring the Chief of the Defence staff when it came to military exercises with China. Defence officials clearly said there were risks of knowledge transfer by working with China. Why does the Deputy Prime Minister think that she knows better than the military about how to maintain our military secrets?” he asked.

When Freeland punted on the question again, O'Toole pushed his question even further.

“Mr. Speaker, as the Canadian Forces and our allies were warning about the protection of military secrets, documents reveal that the government was more worried about upsetting the Communist regime in Beijing. Every time we ask about China, the Liberals say that national security is a priority, or as the Deputy Prime Minister just demonstrated, they do not answer the question. My question is simple: Why did her department try to overrule the Canadian Armed Forces and force them to train the Chinese military on Canadian soil while our citizens were being imprisoned?”

O'Toole called it “unbelievable” that the Liberal government would pressure the Canadian Armed Forces to conduct joint exercises with the Chinese military while two Canadians had been taken hostage by the “Communist regime in China.”

The Liberal government ignored the advice of our military, allies and scientific community for years on China.



This naïve approach is putting Canadians in danger – over and over again.



I have important questions. WATCH QP LIVE: https://t.co/8ja2n8YNaV — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) December 10, 2020

Conservative Member of Parliament Derek Sloan, who ran an impressive campaign earlier this year for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada, commented that he “strongly” shared O'Toole’s concerns “towards the revelation of the ‘China Files’ and what they mean for Canada.”

I strongly share the concerns of Erin O'Toole and other Conservatives towards the revelation of the "China Files" and what they mean for Canada. https://t.co/bZeDLGN2IU — MP Derek Sloan (@DerekSloanCPC) December 10, 2020

David Mulroney, Canada’s Ambassador to China from 2009 to 2012, told LifeSiteNews that Prime Minister Trudeau is “naïve” in his approach to China.

“This is dangerous because China poses a threat to Canada in terms of espionage and through its covert efforts to interfere with and influence Canadian policy and, indeed, Canadian society. China is also undermining the rules-based international system that Canada helped to create,” he said.

Mulroney said that people in the West need to be made aware of the “extent and ambition of China’s foreign influence operations” and how Chinese Communists are “increasing their influence over Canadian sovereignty.”

“This should prompt Canadians to insist that our government develop some backbone. Unfortunately, at present, the Conservatives are the only opposition party that seems inclined to support a tougher line. The socialist NDP and the Green Party are little to no help, and the Conservatives do not have enough seats to force this issue,” he said.

Reggie Littlejohn, founder of U.S.-based Women's Rights Without Frontiers, which fights gendercide and forced abortion especially in China, told LifeSiteNews that revelations in the military documents should be a cause of “great concern” for Canadians.

“The Chinese Communist Party is very aggressive and is infiltrating basically every aspect of society in its bid to assert global dominance. Dictatorships always lead to human rights abuses,” she said, adding that China has a “terrible human rights record.”

“Canadians need to understand China’s plans to assert global dominance and become the one-world superpower, and its deliberate infiltration of nearly every aspect of life, including universities, media, financial institutions, political and religious life, technology and communications infrastructure, and even military and pharmaceutical supply chains – as well as flooding the U.S. and Canada with deadly Fentanyl and the Coronavirus,” she said.

“China is our enemy and should be treated as such,” Littlejohn added.

Littlejohn agreed with Carlson that Trudeau’s relationship with China “should be of concern to Americans as well.”

“To the extent that the U.S. has shared some military secrets with Canada, Trudeau’s cozy relationship with Xi Jinping endangers U.S. military secrets. It appears that Trudeau wants to give the PLA a military beachhead into North America. The U.S. government should re-evaluate our relationship with Canada in light of these actions,” she said.

Rebel News said that it was in April of 2019 when it made a freedom of information request to the Canadian government for information about Trudeau allegedly sending troops to China to participate in an international naval parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

The Rebel’s Ezra Levant said he was dismayed to learn that Canada would participate in such an event given the arrest and imprisonment of two Canadians — Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman — by Chinese authorities in December of 2018. The apprehended men were charged with “spying on national secrets” along with leaking intelligence for “outside entities.” They remain in separate Chinese prisons to this day. The two were arrested just days after Chinese giant Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained by Canadian officials in Vancouver at the request of the United States.

The documents released to The Rebel last month not only confirm that Canada participated in the Chinese naval parade, but they also revealed Trudeau’s efforts to maintain a warm relationship with the Chinese communist government despite the fact that two Canadians were being held on what Canadian authorities called “arbitrary” charges in Chinese prisons.

Levant sounded the alarm on the significance of the documents.

“These documents also reveal that Trudeau has been sending Canadian troops to China to participate in that country's propaganda displays. And, most incredible of all, Canada has been training Chinese military troops at our military colleges in Canada and, unbelievably, training Chinese soldiers at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa in how to wage cold weather warfare,” he said in a Dec. 9 video about the documents.

“Trudeau is literally training our enemies in how to kill us,” Levant added.

