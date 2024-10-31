Tucker Carlson claims he was physically attacked by a ‘demon’ while in bed

The popular podcast host said he was inexplicably mauled a year and a half ago while asleep in bed and the marks on his side are still visible.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a just-released video interview, Tucker Carlson recounts how he suffered a bloody attack by a demon while asleep in bed — an event that he says led him to purchase and read and reread the Bible.

“It was a transformative experience,” the renowned podcast host said.

“I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs in the bed … and mauled. Physically mauled by a demon,” Carlson said, “or by something unseen that left claw marks on my sides.”

Carlson said that now, a year and half later, the marks on his sides are still visible.

“I woke up. I couldn’t breathe. I thought I was going to suffocate,” he explained. “I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and on my shoulder.”

Uncertain about what had just happened, Carlson walked into the bathroom, flicked on the light, and saw that he had “four claw marks on either side, underneath my arms and on my left shoulder. And they were bleeding.”

“I’m not from a world where things like that happen. I never heard of anything like that happening before,” he emphasized, but “I knew it was spiritual immediately.”

“I’m not from a faith tradition that talks about things like that or even acknowledges their existence,” Carlson said. “I’ve never heard anybody say anything like that in my whole life.”

“The next morning, I woke up and thought, ‘That was the weirdest dream I’ve ever had.’ And then I saw blood on my sheets and realized that was not a dream at all.”

Carlson said that afterward, he was “seized with this very intense desire to read the Bible, which I then started without any study aids or anything.”

“So, I spent a year and a half reading it and then I started re-reading it and it was just a transformative experience for me.”

“No one has to believe me. I don’t care,” Carlson said. “But that happened to me.”

Rod Dreher, Orthodox Christian and author of the “Benedict Option,” was quick to confirm Carlson’s story on X.

“Tucker Carlson has gone public with the news that he was physically attacked by a demon,” Dreher noted.

“This is true. He told me about it a year ago,” Dreher said. “Terrifying stuff.”

Tucker Carlson has gone public with the news that he was physically attacked by a demon. This is true. He told me about it a year ago. Terrifying stuff. https://t.co/ypvnqpIJG9 — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) October 31, 2024

