Tucker Carlson credits ‘divine intervention’ with saving Trump from assassination

Tucker Carlson said at the Republican National Convention that ‘everything was different’ after the failed assassination attempt of Donald Trump, crediting ‘divine intervention’ with saving the former president.

Pledge to pray for Donald Trump after assassination attempt: Sign now

MILWAUKEE (LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson said in a speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) that America and the world are “different” after the failed assassination attempt of Donald Trump and credited “divine intervention” with saving the former president.

“When he stood up after being shot in the face, bloodied, and put his hand up, I thought, at that moment, that was a transformation,” Carlson said at the RNC on Thursday.

“I think it was divine intervention,” he said. “Everything was different after that moment.”

“The nation is different” after the assassination attempt last week, Carlson remarked. “The world is different. Donald Trump is different.”

“I have to say, you know, I think it changed him,” he continued.

Carlson said that he “reached out to Trump within hours” of the shooting and that “what he said to me that night, having just been shot in the face, he said not a single word about himself. He said only how amazed he was and how proud he was of the crowd, which didn’t run.”

READ: Secret Service slammed for failing to prevent assassination attempt against Trump

Carlson noted that Trump declined to use his attempted assassination as an opportunity “to inflame the nation,” which Carlson said his opponents “would have taken instantly.”

The former Fox host posited that the “entire point” of Trump’s public life “has been to remind us of one fact, which is, a leader’s duty is to his people, to his country, and to no other. That’s the point, that’s the only point, and another word for this is democracy, democracy.”

Carlson suggested that America has largely been a democracy in name only for decades due to political leaders’ disregard for the needs of American citizens.

In case you’re a little sick of being beaten in the face with democracy on television, actual democracy is the proposition that the citizens of a country own that country. They’re not renters, they’re not serfs, they’re not slaves, they are the owners of the country. And for that to be true, their leaders have to represent them, which, another way of saying, they have to do what the people want them to do or a close approximation thereof. But if they completely ignore what people want, not just one year, but generationally, say for 50 years, then it may be, I don’t know what, it’s not a democracy.

“The lack of interest in that question in Washington is something that ultimately drove me out of the city after 35 years,” he attested, citing the “pathetic” and “insulting” lack of concern from politicians about hundreds of thousands of drug deaths in America in recent years, particularly under the Biden administration.

READ: Abortion killed 44.6 million people worldwide in 2023, more than any other cause of death

“I think the entire Trump project, paradoxically … attacked as an enemy of democracy, is to return democracy to the United States,” Carlson said.

Pledge to pray for Donald Trump after assassination attempt: Sign now

Share











