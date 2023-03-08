Tucker Carlson: Democrats reviewed Jan. 6 video footage and lied about the death of Capitol officer

‘If there's one take away from the corpus of footage that we spent three weeks looking at, it's that the January 6 Committee lied. Its members are liars,” the Fox News host said.

(LifeSiteNews) – Democrats knew that Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was not killed by Trump supporters during the January 6, 2021 disturbance at the U.S. Capitol but lied about it anyway in order to serve their political interests, according to a Tucker Carlson report based on newly released surveillance video.

The Fox News host and his team were given access to over 40,000 hours of that day’s footage courtesy of new Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy that the Democrats had kept under lock and key with their previous majority, releasing only the clips they wanted viewed by the public.

In a Monday night broadcast, Carlson recalled how “within hours” of these events unfolding, “the Democratic Party and its publicists in the national news media” instituted an apparent “coordinated” effort to brand these occurrences as “a deadly insurrection.”

“Everything about that phrase is a lie,” he said. “But the slogan worked. The term ‘deadly’ carries enormous emotional power, which is why they used it.”

“To prove the insurrection was deadly, propagandists pointed to the death of an officer called Brian Sicknick,” Carlson continued. “It was their single most powerful indictment of the January 6 protesters, and of Donald Trump and of Republican voters nationally.”

“They repeated that claim for years. They are still repeating it. At first, they told the country that Officer Sicknick was murdered with a fire extinguisher,” he said.

This report originally came from The New York Times on January 8, 2021 and was broadly disseminated throughout the media, establishing the false impression in the mind of the public that Trump protesters did in fact kill police officers.

Significantly, this narrative was also cited as a motivation for the second impeachment of President Donald Trump charging him with having “incited” his supporters who later that day “injured and killed law enforcement personnel” at the U.S. Capitol.

It was only after Trump’s impeachment acquittal was assured that The New York Times retracted the story on February 14. John Nolte of Breitbart commented at the time, “We are now being told that Officer Brian Sicknick was not killed with a fire extinguisher during last month’s Capitol Hill riot. Which means … Once again, we are being taught the lesson that everything the establishment media report eventually ends up being exposed as a big fat lie.”

“To this day, media accounts describe Sicknick as someone who was ‘slain on January 6,’” Carlson said. Yet, “the video we reviewed proves that is a lie.”

“Here is surveillance footage of Sicknick walking in the Capitol after he was supposedly murdered by the mob outside. By all appearances, Sicknick is healthy and vigorous. He’s wearing a helmet, so it’s hard to imagine he was killed by a head injury. Whatever happened to Brian Sicknick was very obviously not the result of violence he suffered at the entrance to the Capitol,” the Fox News host observed.

“This tape overturns the single most powerful and politically useful lie the Democrats have told us about January 6. And it was indeed a lie,” he said.

Furthermore, Carlson reports the Democrats’ January 6 Committee was well aware that “Sicknick was walking normally through the Capitol after he was supposedly murdered by Trump supporters … because the footage contains an electronic bookmark that is still archived in the Capitol’s computer system.”

“That means that investigators working for the Democratic Party reviewed this tape. They saw it, but they refused to release the tape to the public. Why? Because this tape would shatter the fraud they were perpetrating on the country, because hiding the truth served their political interest. They lied about the police officer they claimed to revere. If they were willing to do that, then their dishonesty knew no limits,” Carlson said.

Ray Epps ‘lied’ under oath; Jan 6 Committee presented lies on Republican members of Congress

In June 2021, Carlson amplified a report by Revolver News that showed “FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on January 6, according to government documents.”

Since that time, the highly popular television host stated, at least the presence of “undercover federal agents in the crowd” has been confirmed by testimonies of officials under oath.

The presence of one “mysterious figure” named Ray Epps, who is caught on contemporaneous video encouraging people to enter the Capitol, has been a point of curiosity for some time.

The broader surveillance footage establishes, according to Carlson and his team, that “at the very least, Ray Epps lied in his sworn testimony to the January 6 Committee” stating he had left the premises at least a half hour earlier than the footage reveals.

“The January 6 Committee likely knew this too,” Carlson continued. “Democrats had access to the same tape. Yet they defended Ray Epps. No honest investigation would do that.”

The Fox News host also showed surveillance tape revealing that a public accusation set forth by the January 6 Committee against Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia was “a lie.” The Committee had alleged Loudermilk was “leading a reconnaissance mission through the Capitol building the day before” the protest, when it turned out to simply be constituents whom he was taking on a guided tour.

Carlson also presents video footage indicating how the Committee doctored a video clip of Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri so it could be presented as showing him to be “a coward” quickly fleeing the Senate chamber that afternoon. “The tape became a staple on social media. Democrats laughed with derision,” he said.

“But in fact, the surveillance footage we reviewed shows that famous clip was a sham, edited deceptively by the January 6th Committee. The clip was propaganda, not evidence. The actual videotape shows that Hawley was one of many lawmakers being ushered out of the building by Capitol Hill police officers. And in fact, Hawley was at the back of the pack. The coward tape was a lie, one of many from the January 6 Committee,” Carlson explained.

“If there’s one takeaway from the corpus of footage that we spent three weeks looking at, it’s that the January 6 Committee lied. Its members are liars,” the Fox Host summarized. “And as the result of those lies, core civil liberties in this country were eroded and people went to prison. They’re in prison as of right now, unjustly. So those lies had consequences.”

