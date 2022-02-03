Tucker Carlson eviscerates ‘despot’ Justin Trudeau in monologue praising Freedom Convoy

The Fox News host called out Trudeau’s COVID mandates, the leader's history of wearing blackface, and his refusal to meet with the truckers protesting in Ottawa.

(LifeSiteNews) – Fox News host and political commentator Tucker Carlson blasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a “despot” for refusing to meet with truckers.

Carlson added that the leader has used his draconian COVID mandates to turn Canada into a “surveillance state.”

“Over the span of just a few years, Trudeau has turned a nation long famous for Molson and sled dogs and niceness into a relentlessly punitive surveillance state,” said Carlson in his monologue for Monday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show.

“Trudeau has used, systematically, COVID to short-circuit democracy in Canada and to end organized Christianity there.”

Carlson called out Trudeau’s COVID mandates, which since last November have banned Canadians who refuse to take all the COVID jabs required from traveling by air, boat, or rail.

“Rarely has a nation changed this quickly or more unequivocally for the worse,” the host declared.

Carlson then brought up the Freedom Convoy that has attracted tens of thousands of Canadians from coast to coast to gather in Ottawa to protest against COVID mandates.

“And last week, thousands of Canadian truckers reached their limit,” he reported.

“A convoy of truckers converged on the capital city of Ottawa to demand—peacefully, cheerfully, but persistently—an end to Justin Trudeau’s tyranny,” Carlson continued.

“Justin Trudeau’s response to this display of democracy? He fled the city. Trudeau evacuated his official residence and hid in an undisclosed location. He is still cowering there tonight. Will he come back? Has he abdicated? Will Canada be ruled by a junta of truckers? Well, not at this point. He emerged by video conference from his lair to declare that Canadian citizens who disagree with him are in fact attacking democracy.”

As the trucker convoy neared Ottawa, Trudeau did indeed flee the city, saying a COVID-positive case in his family was the reason for his disappearance. On Monday, he tweeted that he himself had tested positive for the virus; ironically, Trudeau had previously publicized that he had had three COVID jabs.

During his Monday press conference, Trudeau claimed the Freedom Convoy was full of Nazi and racist sympathies. Mainstream media had repeatedly published images of a man seen at the protest holding a Confederate flag and of a man holding a Nazi flag. However, the truckers themselves and their supporters have distanced themselves from these individuals, whom some believe to be agents provocateurs. There is footage, published on Twitter, of a masked man with a Confederate flag slinking away as protesters confront him.

A provocateur, hiding his face, attempted to distort the appearance freedom movement in Ottawa, Canada. He was quickly pointed out and told to leave. pic.twitter.com/nReXIgcY9y — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 30, 2022

Said Carlson of Trudeau’s attack on the truckers, “So expressing your views is an attack on democracy? And, by the way, how dare you express your views as if you were free people! That’s tyranny. Democracy is when you obey like serfs.”

“Trudeau just effectively said that. And then, because he has no self-awareness whatsoever, Trudeau announced that he’s contracted COVID, which is perfect. In other words, take this shot or else. As you can see from the fact [that] I am now sick, it works perfectly.”

Carlson suggested that Trudeau is “repulsed by” the truckers, who are not leaving anytime soon, and recalled that the prime minister had had no problem taking a knee during BLM protests in Ottawa in 2020.

“But they haven’t gotten the hell out of there. They’re still in Ottawa, and Justin Trudeau won’t meet with them because he never meets with people like this, not simply because they are blue-collar and dirty, though obviously they are, but because they disagree with him. As a reminder from Justin Trudeau, that’s what democracy is. Democracy is lecturing people who nod a lot in response,” Carlson joked.

Carlson recalls Trudeau’s ‘blackface’ past

To conclude his monologue, Carlson blasted Trudeau’s history of donning “blackface” and instances where the leader played dress-up even while in office.

“To prove it, we have a series of photographs. All of them are real, and all of them depict the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. You can see him looking very much not like a French Canadian, looking pretty dark, actually. This is an Arabian Nights-themed gathering when he was a high school teacher. Oh, he’s got blackface on. Interesting,” noted Carlson.

Trudeau has admitted he does not even know how many times he has put on black makeup.

“Yes, Justin Trudeau can change far more than his skin color,” Carlson joked.

“If you see that man in any of his various disguises, do not approach him. He might be hiding in a nondescript cabin in the middle of nowhere, but he’s very much in control of Ottawa, at least for the moment.”

The Fox host also blasted Canadian mainstream media, which receive large subsidies from the federal government and appear to applaud their patron “uncritically.”

“Every large institution in Canada pretends like all of this is perfectly normal. ‘It’s always been this way!’ Canadian media, which are largely controlled by the government, support these policies and Trudeau uncritically,” Carlson stated.

Although Trudeau and his Liberal MPs were nowhere to be found over the weekend at the Freedom Convoy protests, many Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs came out in person to cheer on the truckers to show their support.

At least one, albeit indirect, outcome from the protest is that Erin O’Toole is no longer the leader of the CPC. He was given the boot yesterday in a 73-45 vote. CPC MP Candice Bergen now serves as the party’s interim leader.

The truckers of the Freedom Convoy say they are not going anywhere until their demands are met. Organisers have raised over $10 million in funds to support the protest.

