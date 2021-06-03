Tucker Carlson: Fauci committed perjury, might be under criminal investigation already

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

June 3, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Tucker Carlson slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, on Wednesday, saying Fauci lied under oath and may be under criminal investigation based on recently released emails.

Earlier this week, The Washington Post and Buzzfeed News published a trove of emails to and from Dr. Fauci obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The messages show that Fauci knew in early 2020 that COVID-19 may have been engineered and appeared to express fears about research he supported that may have led to the creation of the virus.

“The utter fraudulence of Tony Fauci is obvious now, and it’s widely acknowledged,” Tucker Carlson said. “But it was not always obvious. In March of last year, we interviewed Fauci on this show. We treated him with respect. We took his answers seriously.”

“It soon became clear that Tony Fauci was just another sleazy federal bureaucrat — deeply political and often dishonest,” Carlson continued.

“More shocking, we then learned that Fauci himself was implicated in the very pandemic he’d been charged with fighting,” he said, apparently referring to “gain-of-function” experiments at a laboratory in Wuhan, China funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which Dr. Fauci has led for decades. The NIAID is a division of the National Institutes of Health.

The new emails “show that from the beginning, Fauci was worried the public might conclude that COVID originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Carlson said. “Why was Fauci be concerned that Americans would conclude that? Possibly because Tony Fauci knew perfectly well he’d funded gain-of-function experiments at that same laboratory.”

“The emails prove Fauci lied about this under oath,” he concluded, pointing to an email from Kristian Andersen, a professor with the Scripps Research Institute who informed Fauci last

January that the virus may well be man-made.

“The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (less than point one percent), so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered,” Andersen wrote. “I should mention that after discussions earlier today, Eddie, Bob, Mike, and myself all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory.”

Scientist Kristian Anderson told Fauci SARS-CoV-2 has “unusual features” that “potentially look engineered”.



Not long after this email, the scientists authored a piece insisting the virus was natural and Fauci said the same publicly. This is a massive cover-up.



(Buzzfeed FOIA) pic.twitter.com/BD3OUzgDzR — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) June 2, 2021

“Fauci then sent an urgent email to his top deputy, Hugh Auchincloss,” deputy director of NIAID, Carlson noted.

“It is essential that we speak this AM. Keep your cell phone on. Read this paper as well as the email that I will forward you know. You will have tasks today that must be done,” Fauci wrote to Auchincloss on February 1 in an email titled “IMPORTANT.”

“The paper you sent me says the experiments were performed before the gain of function pause but have since been reviewed and approved by NIH,” Auchincloss told Fauci, informing him that someone named “Emily” “will try to determine if we have any distant ties to this work abroad.”

Fauci’s email to Auchincloss had included a document titled “Baric, Shi, et al -- Nature Medicine -- SARS Gain of Function.pdf.”

Annnnd here come the smoking guns.

Feb 1, 2020 Fauci exchanged emails with Hugh Auchincloss - a big cheese at the NIAID



I'm still trying to thread through these but here are a series of emails with email subject line: "IMPORTANT"



The real subject: gain of function research. pic.twitter.com/5TIfrp9sSZ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 2, 2021

“The ‘Baric’ in that attachment refers to Ralph Baric, a virologist based in the United States who collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Carlson said. “Keep in mind that during questioning from Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, Tony Fauci denied that this same Ralph Baric had conducted gain-of-function research.”

“Again, this is the Ralph Baric in Fauci’s attachment entitled ‘Baric, Shi et al - SARS Gain of Function.’ Yet, under oath, Fauci denied it,” he said.

— Article continues below Petition —

“Dr. Baric does not do gain function research,” Fauci had told Congress at a hearing earlier this year.

“And if you look at the grant and you look at the progress reports, it is not gain function despite the fact that people tweet that,” he had alleged.

“In retrospect, that looks a lot like perjury,” Carlson commented.

“We do know that starting early last year, a lot of people at NIH were worried that COVID had not occurred naturally — that it had instead been manipulated in a lab in China – and yet they seemed determined to hide that fact from the public,” he added. “Why?”

“On the afternoon of February first last year, Fauci held a conference call with several top virologists. Most of the details of that call remain hidden from public view. They’ve been redacted,” he said. “We know the call was related to a document entitled ‘coronavirus sequence comparison.’”

“Jeremy Farrar, a British physician who runs a major research nonprofit, reminded everyone on the call that what they said was top secret,” Carlson said. “In other emails, Jeremy Farrar passed along an article from the website Zero Hedge, suggesting that the coronavirus might have been created as a bioweapon.”

Zero Hedge ultimately was de-platformed from multiple sites after discussing the COVID-19 lab leak theory.

“Until recently, you weren’t allowed to suggest that COVID might be man-made,” Carlson said. “The fact-checkers wouldn’t allow it. Why wouldn’t they? Because Tony Fauci assured the tech monopolies that the coronavirus could not have been man-made. So the tech giants shut down the topic. Fauci lied.”

Dr. Fauci had claimed at a White House press briefing last spring that “highly qualified evolutionary virologists” had concurred that “the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human.”

“At that point, what Tony Fauci just asserted as known could not have conclusively been known. That was a lie,” Carlson said.

“Two days later, one of the virologists Tony Fauci was funding to conduct dangerous coronavirus experiments in Wuhan wrote to thank him for the help,” he said. “That man, Peter Daszak, complained to Fauci that the American tax dollars he’d taken for these experiments were being ‘publicly targeted by Fox News reporters.’”

Peter Daszak, who was deeply involved both in Wuhan coronavirus research & in misleading the public about the likelihood of a lab leak, thanked Fauci for helping "dispel the myths" around COVID origins and blamed Fox News for targeting his grant. From the @JasonLeopold FOIA batch pic.twitter.com/LgloFVaFZX — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) June 1, 2021

“Strangely, most of this specific email from Daszak to Fauci has been redacted under FOIA section (b)(7)(A). That specific exemption to disclosure applies to: ‘records or information compiled for law enforcement purposes, but only to the extent that production could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings,’” Carlson added.

“Are Dazak and Fauci under criminal investigation?” he asked. “We can only hope they are. They certainly deserve it.”

Carlson mentioned other emails, like ones in which Fauci discouraged COVID-19 vaccines for those previously infected, downplayed the effectiveness of masks, and seems to have communicated extensively about Bill Gates.

‘“Oh my god,’ one Biden voter wrote to him back in March,” Carlson noted. “‘Is there anything I can do for you, besides being grateful?’ ‘Wash my feet with your tears,’ Fauci may have responded. We can’t say that he did respond that way for certain.”

“We do know that in affluent neighborhoods throughout Washington D.C., you can still see signs that say ‘Thank you, Dr. Fauci.’ What does that tell you?” Carlson asked.

“It tells you that Tony Fauci is no longer a scientist, assuming he ever was. He’s a figure of religious veneration — Jesus for people who don’t believe in God.”

