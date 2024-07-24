Tucker Carlson guest says Democrats have ‘tricks up their sleeves’ for 2024 presidential race

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, political commentator Mike Cernovich said that the Democrats 'have all these tricks up their sleeves,' noting that a presidential election is 'decided not by the popular vote, it’s decided by 50 to 100,000 votes in three to four states.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative commentator Mike Cernovich has resurfaced after years of political seclusion to warn viewers of Tucker Carlson’s X show that the 2024 election is far from a done deal.

In a wide-ranging, two-hour and fifteen-minute-long interview that was released last week, Cernovich told Carlson that the race is not a for sure thing for Donald Trump because liberals will try to steal it.

Mike Cernovich doesn’t talk on camera much any more, but he’s well worth hearing. (2:21) Why Mike Cernovich Wanted to Disappear

(15:36) Cernovich’s Election Predictions

(24:41) How to Avoid Evil and Despair

(35:40) Why Would Anyone Want War With Russia?

(1:00:21) The White… pic.twitter.com/wKWmxgJMB6 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 18, 2024

“The Democrats have all these tricks up their sleeves,” he said. A presidential election is “decided not by the popular vote, it’s decided by 50 to 100,000 votes in three to four states.”

Cernovich, 46, gained notoriety in the 2010s for his online activism and provocative political statements. On different occasions, he has allied himself with the so-called “alt-right,” hosted a show on InfoWars, and organized the famous “DeploraBall” party after Trump’s election in 2016. In 2024, he supported Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis for president.

Cernovich told Carlson that he believes Democrats are relying on tactics they’ve used before in order to retain the presidency this fall.

“They’re registering illegal immigrants who come into the country, and they’ll just harvest those ballots, right? It’s real easy to do. We have 10 or 11 million people in it over the past couple of years on the Biden administration.”

He also noted that all Democrats need to do is focus on swing states and make sure the margins are big enough to secure

“You need 8,000 votes in Georgia — push them through. 20,000 votes in Arizona. You have all these extra names now added to the voter rolls — push them through, right? Wisconsin has those drop boxes back — push them through. And you don’t need to do it on the scale of millions. You just need to do it strategically — 10,000 here, 20,000 here. That is why we don’t know what’s going to happen in November. There’s no way to know.”

Cernovich is not alone in his prognostications. Conservatives have long talked about the likelihood that liberal will just repeat what happened with the 2020 presidential election. “Democrats are going to stop at nothing,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham host said in January. “If they can, they’re going to game the system, or yeah, maybe even cheat.”

Cernovich and Carlson’s conversation was recorded before Joe Biden announced via X that he was not going to seek re-election. Cernovich had labeled him the “weakest candidate.” But he believes that Republicans are getting lazy, and that Harris is “a threat” because the press is going to do her campaigning for her.

She doesn’t have to compete as she did in the 2020 primary. She can lay low and let regime media run propaganda. Which they are always doing, aggressively. https://t.co/9Pl0SkBYx8 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 24, 2024

“She doesn’t have to compete as she did in the 2020 primary. She can lay low and let regime media run propaganda. Which they are always doing, aggressively,” he said. The race is going to be “hotly contested.”

Harris secured enough support from Democratic Party delegates to be their nominee for president on Monday. Speculation about her running mate has been rampant in recent days, with most rumors focusing on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

During her time in the U.S. Senate and White House, Harris unabashedly promoted abortion, LGBT ideology, and other left-wing policies. In March 2024, she became the first sitting vice president to personally tour an abortion facility when she visited a Planned Parenthood center in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 2019, she attacked Trump judicial nominee Brian Buescher for being a member of the Catholic fraternal organization Knights of Columbus due to its pro-life and pro-marriage stances. In 2016, she directed California law enforcement to raid the home of pro-life hero David Daleiden after he released an undercover video of Planned Parenthood officials discussing the sale of body parts of aborted babies.

Share











