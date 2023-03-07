Tucker Carlson: New Jan. 6 video shows Capitol Police acting as ‘tour guides’ to ‘QAnon Shaman’

‘The video record does not support the claim that January 6 was an insurrection. In fact, it demolishes that claim. And that's exactly why the Democratic Party and its allies in the media prevented you from seeing it,’ Tucker Carlson said.

(LifeSiteNews) – Newly released surveillance video taken during the January 6, 2021 disturbance at the U.S. Capitol reveals that the police acted as “tour guides” of the infamous “QAnon Shaman” who became “the face” of that day’s alleged “violent insurrection,” according to Tucker Carlson.

The Fox News host and his team were given access to over 40,000 hours of that day’s footage courtesy of new Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy that the Democrats had kept under lock and key with their previous majority, releasing only the clips they wanted viewed by the public.

However, “taken as a whole,” Carlson said, “the video record does not support the claim that January 6 was an insurrection. In fact, it demolishes that claim. And that’s exactly why the Democratic Party and its allies in the media prevented you from seeing it.”

“By controlling the images you were allowed to view from January 6, they controlled how the public understood that day. They could lie about what happened and you would never know the difference. Those lies had a purpose. They created a pretext for a federal crackdown on opponents of the uni-party in Washington,” he explained.

Among the “enormous” crowd of people who entered the Capitol that day, “a small percentage of them were hooligans. They committed vandalism. You’ve seen their pictures again and again,” Carlson described. “But the overwhelming majority weren’t. They were peaceful. They were orderly and meek. These were not insurrectionists. They were sightseers.”

“Footage from inside the Capitol overturns the story you’ve heard about January 6. Protesters queue up in neat little lines. They give each other tours outside the Speaker’s office. They take cheerful selfies, and they smile. They’re not destroying the Capitol. They obviously revere the Capitol. They’re there because they believe the election was stolen from them. They believe in the system,” he explained.

Among these protesters was Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman” whom Carlson identified as “a Navy veteran from Arizona” who “became the face of January 6” and was portrayed by the media as “a dangerous conspiracy theorist dressed in outlandish costume who led the violent insurrection to overthrow American democracy.”

“For these crimes, Chansley was sentenced to nearly four years in prison, far more time than many violent criminals now receive,” the Fox host observed.

And “what did Jacob Chansley do to receive this punishment?” he asked. “The tapes show the Capitol Police never stopped Jacob Chansley. They helped him. They acted as his tour guides.”

“Capitol Police officers take him to multiple entrances and even try to open a locked door for him. We counted at least nine officers who were within touching distance of unarmed Jacob Chansley. Not one of them even tried to slow him down,” he described.

In addition, the videos reveal that Chansley perceived the police not as adversaries but as allies, for whom he prayed in the Senate Chamber: “Thank you, heavenly father for giving the inspiration needed to these police officers to allow us into the building.”

Despite his peaceful demeanor, Chansley remains in jail today. “If he was, in fact, committing such a grave crime, why didn’t the officers who were standing right next to him place him under arrest?” Carlson asked. “Until now, no one could even prove that even happened. But it did.”

