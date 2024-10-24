Tucker Carlson predicts Trump victory, slams ‘Democratic machine’ at massive Georgia rally

Speaking at a massive rally in Georgia, Tucker Carlon slammed Democrats as 'the party of weirdos, of envy, of hate, of resentment, of bitterness, of weakness' while declaring certain victory for Donald Trump.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson issued a searing indictment of the “freaks and misfits” who run the “Democratic machine” and America’s establishment class while touting his belief that Donald Trump is going to win this year’s election.

“This is the end of a redemption arc,” Carlon declared to a raucous audience at rally in Georgia on Wednesday. “I’ve really never seen anybody treated like Donald Trump is treated ever … and he’s going to win.”

Hosted by Turning Point Action, the 10,000 person “Georgia for Trump” rally featured a slew of Trump surrogates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and newly-minted Republican Tulsi Gabbard. Trump himself addressed the gathering, telling voters that “you’re going to have a mess on your hands” if Harris is elected.

Carlson was the event’s keynote speaker, delivering an 18 minute-long, impassioned speech to huge roars. He called Trump’s eventual victory not only a “triumph of the human spirit” but a “triumph of Americans over the machine that seeks to oppress them.”

“It’ll be a middle finger wagging in the face of the worst people in the English-speaking world who are leaders. It will be a moral victory the size of which I never thought I would live to see,” he exclaimed.

Carlson based his belief that Trump is going to win on swing state polling, early voting, and a marked “vibe shift” that he said is “so strong right now I don’t think you can get away with” another steal.

“I don’t think you can have another 2020 at this point,” he said. “No matter what they pull … I don’t think they can get away with it … I don’t think people are going to sit back and take it. “

Carlson also directed his ire at the Democratic Party, as well as at those in the media who he said have been “lying” about Trump and his supporters for the past nine years.

“This is a room full of people who love their country enough to obey its laws who sincerely believe in its founding precepts, who pay their taxes who go to work the ever-shrinking percentage of Americans who work a 40-hour week who expect nothing from the system,” he said.

“The only people who are denying that are the freaks and the misfits who it turns out are themselves a tiny, bizarre minority occult, who have controlled the rest of us through fear and aggression,” he continued. “What you’re really watching is the tyranny of MSNBC, a channel with virtually no viewers, a channel on which almost every single person has a personal life so grotesquely weird if you knew the details you’d call for their arrest.”

“Those people, the unhappiest people in this nation, are defining the terms of the conversation? I don’t think so!” he added.

Carlson further targeted Harris, who he said is just a “cardboard cutout” and a “stand-in” who “shouldn’t have a job, she has no skills.” He also critiqued the Democratic Party.

“It’s the party of weirdos, of envy, of hate, of resentment, of bitterness, of weakness, of a total lack of creativity. It’s a party of conformity. It’s a party of the machine where it doesn’t matter who the candidate is because individuals are immaterial; all that matters is the collective. That’s the Soviet model,” he remarked.

Carlson also reminded rally goers about the harm being done to the U.S. as a whole under liberal oppression.

“You cannot reward the most parasitic useless violent nasty aggressive people in your country,” he said, pointing to illegal immigrants “who’s identities you don’t know and who’s purpose in this country is unclear.”

“They insulted not only you but the memory of your ancestors who died for this country — they tore down statues to their memory; people who never built anything in their lives. They went out of their way to humiliate you and spit on you and degrade your ancestors,” he declared. “We put up with it for four years, but we can’t anymore.”

