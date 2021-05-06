Tucker Carlson: ‘Private industry and non-profits may be forcing you’ to take vaccine

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — “Just because there’s no official federal requirement to take the coronavirus vaccine, does not mean that you and your family won’t be required to take it,” warned Tucker Carlson during his Monday night show on Fox News.

As the nation’s vaccine rollout spreads to more and more people across the country, businesses are beginning to require individuals to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before granting access to their premises. Carlson explained, “With the full backing of the Biden administration, private industry and non-profits may be forcing you” to take the vaccine.

Despite President Joe Biden publicly stating that the “government is not now, nor will we be” requiring vaccines at the federal level, he is yet permitting private enterprises to impose a vaccine mandate on customers wishing to do business with them.

“When it comes to medical care, it is your body, your choice,” Carlson said of Democrat politicians. “Until recently, all of us assumed that we had that right.”

“The question of whether to take them, whether to have powerful drugs injected into your body is the most intimate kind of personal health decision. Politicians and bureaucrats should have no role in a decision like that,” Carlson added.

He noted in particular the concerted effort by institutions of higher education throughout the U.S. which seem to have, one by one, adopted “vaccine passport” schemes, excluding those without proof of inoculation from attending classes on campus: “Soon, virtually all college students in America will be required to take the COVID vaccine. In effect, it is a national mandate — though, because it has happened piecemeal, school by school, each apparently making an independent decision, few recognize it as that as it’s happened. But a national mandate is what it is.”

But the decision to require, of all people, healthy young adults to vaccinate does not square with the medical data currently available regarding COVID-19. Carlson related that “huge numbers of college students have already been infected with the coronavirus,” affording them a natural immunity. “In no other circumstance do we immunize people against a virus for which they already have antibodies,” added Carlson.

Furthermore, a recent study published by Professor John P.A. Ioannidis of Stanford University, California, found that the infection fatality rate of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19) is a mere 0.15% on average. When adjusted (liberally) for a typical student demographic, fatality rates for those between 20 and 50 years of age is just 0.02%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s own data.

The national vaccine rollout, in part forming the reasons behind university impositions, fell into Carlson’s crosshairs. Questioning the need to apply a universal, blanket approach to vaccination, Carlson said, “No medicine is designed for every person, in all circumstances.” As an example, Carlson took chemotherapy, a dangerous yet powerful treatment regimen for cancer that has helped to save lives.

“But just because we’re grateful to have chemotherapy doesn’t mean we’d give chemotherapy to the entire American population,” he said. Appreciating the individual medical needs of each patient, Carlson added, “We don’t even give chemotherapy to every cancer patient. Because every patient is unique. Just as every person is.”

Though precise diagnoses and tailored treatments form “a fundamental precept of medicine,” Carlson lamented a trend among government officials, who “pretend that a 19-year-old athlete is identical to an 80-year-old with emphysema. Both need the COVID vaccination immediately.”

“Whatever else that is, it is not a scientific standard. It’s quackery,” he said.

Additionally, much is unknown about the effects of the currently available vaccines against COVID-19, all of which have been made available to the public through the Food and Drug Administration’s “emergency use authorization” protocol. This designation, Carlson highlighted, makes the COVID vaccines “experimental medicines,” meaning “there are unresolved concerns about their long-term effects on some people, including their effects on female fertility.”

Data from the U.K. confirms Carlson’s alarm over the damaging effects wrought on the female reproductive system by the vaccines. The U.K.’s government vaccine adverse event system has collected more 2,200 reports of reproductive disorders after coronavirus injections, including excessive or absent menstrual bleeding, delayed menstruation, vaginal haemorrhaging, miscarriages, and stillbirths.

The U.K. Yellow Card program reports that of the 2,233 reactions recorded involving reproductive systems following injection with either Pfizer’s or AstraZeneca’s experimental mRNA vaccines, 61 “spontaneous abortions” (miscarriages), ten premature labors, and four stillbirths have resulted as of April 5.

Carlson explained, “None of these symptoms had been described in medical literature,” given the distinct lack of any of the clinical trials testing “for the effects on the female menstrual cycle, or for fertility, or on pregnant women.”

Carlson remained reticent and agnostic about whether the adverse events experienced by thousands of women can be causally related to the vaccine, but admitted that “we can’t say what the long-term effects of this vaccine will be on women, including pregnant women. Honest people admit this.”

In fact, “more longitudinal follow-up, including follow-up of large numbers of women vaccinated earlier in pregnancy, is necessary to inform maternity, pregnancy, and infant outcomes,” a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine concludes.

According to Carlson, vaccine mandates are simply the beginning of a more nefarious usurpation of human rights, natural and civil. For him, “it’s not a question of the vaccine … it’s a question of being forced to take it.”

“If the authorities are permitted to control a health care decision this intimate — if they can force you and your children to take a vaccine you don’t want and are afraid of — what can’t they do? Nothing. They’ll have total power over your body and your mind, forever.”

“What’s the limit to their power? There isn’t one.”