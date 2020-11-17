Tucker Carlson quotes Archbishop Viganò, calls out push for Great Reset

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Fox News host Tucker Carlson addressed allegations of election fraud and the “Great Reset” during his popular show last night.

In his opening monologue, Carlson pointed to the renewed suppression of personal liberties in the United States and, noting that masks and lockdowns have not stopped a “spike in coronavirus infections”, presented Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s explanation for the move.

“What is going on?” the pundit asked, and continued:

Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has some idea. Viganò is one of the truth-tellers in his church. He made himself deeply unpopular with many in the hierarchy several years ago by exposing their complicity in decades of sex abuse. Viganò is 79 years old and in the way that older people stop caring what others think, he really doesn’t care. So instead, he says what he thinks is true. A few weeks ago, he wrote a letter to President Donald Trump assessing the lockdowns from a perspective you almost never hear in this country. “No one, up until last February,” Viganò wrote, “would ever have thought that, in all of our cities, citizens would be arrested simply for wanting to walk down the street, to breathe, to want to keep their businesses open, to want to go to church on Sunday. Yet now it is happening all over the world … The fundamental rights of citizens and believers are being denied in the name of a health emergency that is revealing itself more and more fully as instrumental to the establishment of an inhuman, faceless tyranny.”

Carlson said that his viewers might not have heard about Viganò’s letter because the “news media did their best to suppress and discredit” it. (LifeSiteNews published the archbishop’s letter immediately here.) But Carlson believes that the archbishop should be taken seriously.

“[W]hat Viganò wrote is actually true,” Carlson said. “It’s not a conspiracy theory; it is factually accurate.”

The host then played a video of Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, speaking to the United Nations. Trudeau actually stated that the pandemic had given leaders a chance for “a reset.”

“This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset,” Trudeau said. “This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change.”

Carlson suggested that what Trudeau was saying was not that leaders wanted to save people from “a virus with a 99% survival rate,” but to bypass democracy to impose untested theories:

Oh. “This is our chance,” says Justin Trudeau. Not our chance to save you from a virus with a 99% survival rate. You’ll almost certainly be fine, and they’re aware of that. This is our chance to impose unprecedented social controls on the population in order to bypass democracy and change everything to conform with their weird academic theories that have never been tested in the real world and, by the way, don’t actually make sense. This is their chance.

The host underscored that a “head of state” had declared that “the pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset,” and that the founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, has written a book called COVID-19: The Great Reset.

“The book isn’t really about science or medicine. No, instead, it describes ‘what changes will be needed to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable world going forward.’”

Carlson contrasted the way leaders are talking about the coronavirus pandemic now with the way they were talking about it in mid-March. At the time, leaders like Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, predicted that huge numbers of people — 56% of people in his state, which is more than 25 million — would become infected, and talked about short lockdowns.

But the reality is quite different. “As of November 15, about 2.6% of the total population of California has been infected,” Carlson said. “That's roughly 20 million fewer people than Gavin Newsom predicted to be infected by May. So, in some ways, that looks like a victory. Can we declare victory? No, just the opposite.”

“Monday, Newsom announced that more lockdowns are underway,” he continued. “Right now, 41 counties in our biggest state are under the most restrictive form of lockdown. Churches, gyms, and restaurants cannot conduct any kind of indoor operations.”

That didn’t stop Newsom from dining out with a dozen people at a fancy restaurant, however.

“What does the Great Reset look like?” Carlson asked. “This is what it looks like: The people in charge doing whatever they want because they’re in charge. No principle is universal. No standard is evenly applied.”

The Fox News host called the situation a “weird and yet weirdly recognizable combination of hypocrisy and authoritarianism.” However, he held out a message of hope delivered by Archbishop Viganò that the situation will end.

“In his letter last month to the president, Archbishop Viganò wrote this and it’s worth hearing: ‘This Great Reset is designed to fail because those who planned it do not understand that there are still people ready to take to the streets to defend their rights, to protect their loved ones, to give a future to their children and their grandchildren.’”

“Let's hope that's true," Carlson commented.

Allegations of election fraud

The top-rated pundit also discussed allegations of fraud in the elections, concentrating on concerns about the Dominion voting software. Lawyers from the Trump campaign have stated that there is evidence the machines actually changed votes.

“People have legitimate concerns about the integrity of our elections, and right now a lot of those concerns center on the software that many states use to keep track of ballots,” Carlson said.

“Several Trump campaign attorneys, prominently Sidney Powell, say they have evidence that certain voting software was rigged and that millions of ballots were changed from Donald Trump to Joe Biden,” he continued.

“That is a shocking claim, but we do not dismiss it out of hand. We’re dealing here, on the Left, with people who support third trimester abortions and BLM riots.”

The host suggested that, having no limits, these people are capable of anything. However, he also clarified that he had not yet seen the evidence.

Carlson pointed out that “legitimate claims of fraud” will have to be proven by the deadline of November 23, when Pennsylvania must certify the election results. Currently, however, Democrat leaders seem very resistant to the idea that fraud may have happened. Carlson finds this strange, for even before the 2016 elections, Democrat leaders have worried very publicly about the vulnerability of voting software to manipulation.

“The Democrats had been warning about electronic election fraud for a long time, long before Donald Trump showed up,” Carlson said. “In 2014, for example, left-wing outlet Vox tweeted that 68% of Americans think elections are rigged.”

“Ron Klain, who is apparently is set to become the Chief of Staff for Joe Biden agreed with that. ‘That’s because they are,’ Klain replied [to the tweet].”

Carlson reflected that it was fair to ask “if Klain had a point.”

The host also drew attention to the fact that the votes of some American states had still not been counted days, even weeks, after election day, whereas countries like Brazil managed to count all their votes in 24 hours. “What’s wrong with us?” he asked.

