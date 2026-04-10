Tucker Carlson responds to Trump post attacking him, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, Megyn Kelly

'(Trump) is facing a level of pressure that is dark enough to make him abandon his campaign promises and morph into the precise kind of politician he once vowed to destroy.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson has responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on him, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, and Megyn Kelly.

In a Friday morning newsletter, Carlson said Trump is “facing a level of pressure that is dark enough to make him abandon his campaign promises and morph into the precise kind of politician he once vowed to destroy.”

Trump slammed Carlson, Owens, Jones, and Kelly in a Thursday social media post for criticizing his conduct of the war against Iran. He called them “stupid people” with “low IQs,” as well as “nut jobs” and “troublemakers.”

Full Tucker Carlson statement responding to Donald Trump

Establishment media never reports this, but the Israeli government has a storied history of blackmailing U.S. presidents.

Perhaps the most jarring example occurred in the 90s, when Israel used recordings of a Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky phone sex session as leverage to pressure Clinton into releasing convicted spy Jonathan Pollard from prison. We’re not joking. That really happened.

The phone sex story is worth remembering as President Trump attempts to end the Iran War. Like many other things Israel has done, it shows that America’s “special ally” is willing to play very dirty to achieve its goals. Dark-money campaign contributions, extortion, physical threats, and even assassination. In their anti-Christian worldview, the ends always justify the means. They have no issue destroying lives.

Israel’s current top priority is making sure Operation Epic Fury does not stop. They know the U.S. fighting their war for them is the best chance at expanding their borders and becoming a global superpower, and a peace deal would foil their plot. Based on the country’s past, its leaders are doubtlessly willing to push as hard as necessary to ensure the bloodshed continues. That could mean Clinton-style blackmail against Trump, or something far more morbid.

We do not know for sure whether that is happening, but the mere possibility is haunting enough to keep the president up at night. He is under a level of pressure that most people cannot fathom, with rabid Israel Firsters viciously harassing him any time he dares to stray even slightly from their favorite country’s agenda. Their shameless pursuit is steadfast enough to make even a man like Donald Trump go mad. They are as persistent as any group in history, no matter how well the White House has treated them in the past. They are never grateful, they always want more, and they refuse to give the president even an inch of breathing room. It is an unrelenting full-court press.

We decided to write about this after Trump published a Truth Social post attacking our company, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, each of whom supported him for years. Rather than engaging in petty name-calling, we want to give the president some grace. He is facing a level of pressure that is dark enough to make him abandon his campaign promises and morph into the precise kind of politician he once vowed to destroy. He would not have let that happen unless his personal stakes were really high. We hope he overcomes.

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