Tucker Carlson: RFK Jr. has exposed media ‘gatekeepers’ as ‘transparently ridiculous’

(LifeSiteNews) — In the wake of a hyperbolic media response to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s announcing his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, the well-known vaccine critic’s perseverance “has already won” notoriety among voters and in part exposed the American medical establishment as effectively peddling “witchcraft,” Tucker Carlson said on Thursday evening.

In the latest episode of his Tucker on Twitter show, the uniquely successful former Fox News host made a surprising initial assertion in this political era dominated by Donald Trump: “There’s never been a candidate for president the media hated more than Robert F Kennedy Jr.”

Ep. 6 Bobby Kennedy is winning pic.twitter.com/jW51PYahLV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 22, 2023

To support this unexpected claim, which most would presume to be more fitting for Trump, he compared how the former president and Kennedy were treated by the media upon announcing their respective initial campaigns for the Oval Office. Perhaps due to his not yet being taken seriously in June 2015, Trump was given “a gentle scalp massage” by the New York Times which refrained from criticizing him until the 17th paragraph of their article.

“Eight years later, the Times attacked Bobby Kennedy in the very first sentence of the story,” Carlson noted. “‘Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’ the paper declared, ‘announced a presidential campaign on Wednesday built on relitigating COVID-19 shutdowns and shaking Americans’ faith in science.’”

CBS News denounced Kennedy’s views as “misleading and dangerous,” while the LA Times characterized them as a “threat to democracy.” National Public Radio excoriated him for making “debunked and false and misleading claims that undermined trust in vaccines” and People Magazine “wrote an entire story about how his relatives hate him.”

Since RFK Jr published a very convincing article in 2005 presenting evidence that the vaccine schedules for children may be causing sharp increases in autism, the Pharma Lobby has leveraged its public relations power to censor him.

Without ever answering his questions about, for example, what may in fact be causing the skyrocketing diagnoses of autism, “instead, reporters just attack Bobby Kennedy. They’ve called him a ‘lunatic’ and a ‘Nazi.’ Instagram shut down his account. YouTube just last week pulled down a perfectly reasonable interview he did with Jordan Peterson, citing unspecified misinformation and so on,” Carlson explained.

READ: YouTube removes Jordan Peterson interview with RFK Jr. for violating ‘vaccine misinformation policy’

“Kennedy became the most censored famous person in the United States. At this point, most Americans heard a lot more about Bobby Kennedy Jr. than they’ve heard from him,” the host observed.

But last week, Kennedy was given an opportunity to speak on a large platform from Joe Rogan where he presented evidence for why vaccines may cause sharp increases in allergies, eczema and asthma. When he was younger, he explained “I knew people with asthma, but it wasn’t one in every four black kids like it is today.” Furthermore, he asked why Americans with chronic diseases doubled from 6% to 11.8% since vaccines were added in 1986.

READ: RFK Jr. delivers in-depth overview of vaccines and childhood injuries and disease on Joe Rogan podcast

Carlson highlighted the responses to this interview by two reporters including one Anna Merlan of Vice.com and a Dr. Peter Hotez, a pediatrician who often advocated draconian COVID measures on MSNBC during the supposed pandemic.

“Merlan was so enraged by what she saw [in the interview] that she dashed off an article attacking Joe Rogan’s employer for allowing the conversation to take place,” Carlson explained.

In addition, as has been typical with such attacks over the last few years, Merlan apparently did not provide much of any reasoning for why Kennedy’s positions were false.

“The piece never even described much of what Bobby Kennedy had actually said,” Carlson explained. “Merlan dismissed the entire interview as, ‘a detailed survey of Kennedy’s most dangerously incorrect views, a far too extensive list to outline in full.

“In other words, ‘we here at VICE don’t have time to describe all the Bobby Kennedy lies, but trust us, they were lies,” the former television host mocked.

READ: Media attacks Spotify for allowing RFK Jr. to express COVID jab skepticism on Joe Rogan’s show

“Then Merlan called Spotify to see if she could get the episode censored. Much to her profound frustration, Spotify refused to censor the episode,” he said. “So she spent the next several days ranting about all of this on Twitter. People are listening to the wrong things and Anna Merlan was mad about it!” Carlson parodied.

The other highlighted critic, Hotez, “read Anna Merlan’s piece and then huffingly retweeted it. Effectively [saying] ‘Why is Bobby Kennedy allowed to talk in public?!’”

“And that gave Joe Rogan an idea. Why not have Peter Hotez debate Bobby Kennedy on a show? You claim he’s wrong. Why don’t you explain why he’s wrong?” recalled Carlson. “But Hotez wouldn’t bite. So Rogan offered to give 100 grand to Hotez’s favorite charity, if he agreed to come on. Soon others made their own pledges and the pot swelled to over $1,000,000. But still, Peter Hotez wouldn’t come.”

READ: Joe Rogan challenges pro-COVID vaccine Dr. Peter Hotez to a debate with RFK Jr.

“Instead, he scampered back to MSNBC, where one of the channel’s oilier hosts assured him he was doing the right thing by dodging the debate,” equating “arguing with Bobby Kennedy” as “morally equivalent to debating a Holocaust denier.”

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2023

Carlson went on to expose an assertion made by Hotez as baseless political and medical propaganda. The MSNBC commentator asserted, “200,000 Americans needlessly perished because they believed the anti-vaccine disinformation and refused to take a COVID shot.”

Yet the former Fox News host asked, “How do we know that? Is that really science? No, it’s not science,” he said laughing, “because we don’t know that. We can’t know that. There is no way to know that. Peter Hotez’s claim is a political attack posing as science and he specializes in those.”

Continuing, he showed three clips of the MSMBC commentator which he justly summarized in the following way:

It’s all about mask compliance. We must have vaccine mandates for children. Take the vaccine or you will die. Anyone who disagrees with me is a white nationalist and a killer… [while also being] a disloyal American working to destabilize our democracy on behalf of Vladimir Putin, [and thus they should be arrested].

“Now, by comparison, never in his life has Bobby Kennedy Jr said anything half that demented,” Carlson observed. So, “don’t despair. There is hope. Hotez will never debate Bobby Kennedy Jr, but it doesn’t matter. Kennedy has already won. He’s more honest than Dr. Peter Hotez, and that’s obvious to anyone who is paying attention.”

“A new Economist poll shows that Kennedy is more popular and far ahead than either major party frontrunner [in favorability],” he continued (report, poll).

And while his theories on vaccines have not been proven to be true or false, “what we can say with certainty is that America’s medical establishment has beclowned itself for all time. Its official positions on vaccines, psychiatric drugs, puberty blockers, reassignment surgeries, a long list of other politically fashionable priorities have no connection whatsoever to legitimate science. It’s all effectively witchcraft,” Carlson said.

“Compared to them, Bobby Kennedy is a mainstream figure and people understand that. That’s why he’s winning.”

As for the media “gatekeepers,” such as Merlan, Hotez, the New York Times, NPR and the rest, they are now “transparently ridiculous. Everyone can see that. People have started to notice,” he concluded.

