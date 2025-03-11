Tucker Carlson says confession is ‘coolest thing’ Catholics do in interview with ‘The Chosen’ star

Tucker Carlson, while interviewing The Chosen's Jonathan Roumie on his podcast recently, gave high praise to the sacrament of confession: 'I'm not Catholic, but I've always thought that confession is the coolest thing they do.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson has yet again expressed admiration for the Catholic faith.

While interviewing The Chosen’s Jonathan Roumie on his podcast recently, Carlson, an Episcopalian, had high praise for the sacrament of confession. Click here to watch.

“I’m not Catholic, but I’ve always thought that confession is the coolest thing they do,” he said.

Carlson and Roumie had an 85-minute conversation about an array of issues, including the life of Christ but also Catholic spirituality.

After an hour, the two spoke about confession. Roumie said that Catholics have come up to him thanking him for his acting. He explained to Carlson the graces that are imparted through the sacrament.

“Every confession is like you’re closing up those holes and restoring that connection with God,” he said.

“Of course,” Carlson shot back. “When it became psychotherapy and you put an atheist with bad judgment on the couch across from you, I think we lost something.”

He continued by recalling that there is a “human need to connect, to unburden yourself” before adding that “most people know” when they’ve done something wrong.

Catholic teaching on confession stems from the words of Christ to the apostles in the Gospel of John.

“When he had said this, he breathed on them; and he said to them: ‘Receive ye the Holy Ghost. Whose sins you shall forgive, they are forgiven them; and whose sins you shall retain, they are retained” (John 20:22-23).

Catholics believe the power to forgive sins comes from Christ but that through His priests, who act in His place on earth, the sins of persons alive today can be forgiven.

Carlson has repeatedly taken an interest in the Catholic Church over the past several years.

In September 2022, he interviewed Father Vincent Lampert, a designated exorcist of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, about the Catholic Church’s ministry to people suffering from demonic possession.

In August 2024, he said “some of my closest friends are Catholics … they’re the most fervent, sincere, on-target Christians I know.”

He also told German Cardinal Gerhard Müller during an interview that year that “I am not Catholic, but I am interested.”

What’s more, in October 2024, Carlson shared Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s letter to American Catholics urging them to vote for Donald Trump on his X account.

“A remarkably insightful description of what’s at stake in this election … Please read this,” Carlson said.

