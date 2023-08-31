Tucker Carlson says ‘permanent Washington’ may try to assassinate Donald Trump

'If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment, and none of them work, what’s next?' Carlson said.

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative news mega celebrity Tucker Carlson on Wednesday expressed his deep anxieties that “permanent Washington” will move to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump after failing to get rid of him through criticism, two impeachments, and multiple criminal indictments.

“I’ve never been this worried about anything as I am about where this is going,” Carlson told podcaster and comedian Adam Carolla in an August 30 podcast interview.

Responding to Carolla’s question about whether Trump’s opponents will allow him to regain the presidency, Carlson said that attacks against Trump have steadily escalated in a manner he suggested could end in violence.

RELATED: Trump opponents look to disqualify ex-president from 2024 ballots as legal woes mount

“They protested him. They called him names. He won anyway,” Carlson said. “They impeached him, twice, on ridiculous pretenses.”

The former Fox News host, who now hosts his own show posted directly to X, formerly known as Twitter, argued that Trump’s opponents “fabricated a lot about what happened on January 6 in order to impeach him again,” but even that “didn’t work. He came back.”

“Then they indicted him,” Carlson said. “It didn’t work. He became more popular. Then they indicted him three more times, and every single time his popularity rose.”

Despite being hit with four indictments since the announcement of his run for re-election, Trump’s poll numbers have remained consistently high. His runner-up, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has trailed Trump by a wide margin and has so far been unable to close the gap.

“So if you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment, and none of them work, what’s next?” Carlson continued. “We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously, and no one will say that. But I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion.”

According to Carlson, “permanent Washington,” consisting of establishment figures in both the Republican and the Democrat parties, “have decided that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them that they just can’t have him.”

He pointed out that Trump’s trial date for charges surrounding the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has been scheduled for March 2024, in the middle of the presidential campaign. Carlson said the case “basically consists of trying to send him to prison for the rest of his life for complaining about the last election.”

RELATED: Obama-appointed judge schedules federal criminal trial for Trump the day before Super Tuesday

He suggested that the U.S. would respond very differently if the same set of circumstances was occurring in another nation.

“If this were happening in Moldova the [U.S.] State Department would issue an all-hands-on-deck order to let the world know this is not a legitimate government. And yet, our government is doing it,” he argued.

The conservative pundit said it’s “hard to overstate how bad this is.”

While he admitted he doesn’t “know where it’s going,” Carlson said, “there’s a collision that’s clearly imminent.”

The stark warning comes after Carlson previously floated the possibility of an assassination attempt during an interview with Trump that aired during the first Republican primary debate earlier this month.

Detailing the numerous attacks against Trump since he announced his candidacy in 2015, Carlson openly wondered whether “the next stage is violence.”

READ: Donald Trump talks assassination, Epstein and indictments in interview with Tucker Carlson

“Are you worried that they are going to try and kill you?” Carlson asked the former president. “Why wouldn’t they try and kill you? Honestly?”

While Trump didn’t answer directly, he said his opponents in the Democratic Party are “savage animals” and “sick people” who “hate our country.”

Share











