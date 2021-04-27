Tucker Carlson: ‘Science shows there is no reason to wear’ a mask

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Fox News host Tucker Carlson, famed for his incisive political analyses and biting commentaries, set his sights on COVID-inspired mask mandates yesterday, proclaiming “there is no scientific justification for any mask mandate, anywhere. It’s that simple.”

Mask mandates have been in effect across the U.S. for more than a year. During this time, numerous studies and peer-reviewed research papers from China, the U.S., and Japan, for instance, have all shown “that the odds of contracting the virus outdoors were about 19 times lower than the risk of contracting it inside,” Carlson noted.

Against the overwhelming amount of scientific evidence, all demonstrating the lack of a need to mask outdoors for safety from COVID-19, “a virus that 99 percent of us would have survived anyway,” as Carlson said, public officials, such as Vice President Kamala Harris, refuse to take the mask off while outside and “ostentatiously” keep an absurd physical distance.

“Why? Well, it’s all a charade, maintained for reasons that have nothing to do with science or public health,” Carlson said. The Fox News host compared the contradictory positions of “the science” on politically important matters, such as between normal social activities and the Black Lives Matter riots of summer 2020.

“You’re not allowed to get married or go to church or see your elderly parents as they die alone. But if you break things on behalf of the Democratic Party’s power structure, you can loot the dollar store and no one gets sick. That’s science,” he said, noting the blatant hypocrisy within the “public health community” who backed this position.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Still, many Americans walk the streets with face masks on, concerned about contracting the virus even in the fresh air. It is these people, Carlson said, who will shame unmasked individuals in public, but “they’re the aggressors.”

“The only people who wear masks voluntarily outside are zealots and neurotics,” Carlson pointed out. “These people making these demands don’t own America. They didn’t build America. They didn’t build anything — they can’t … Theirs is an evangelical faith. They will not stop until we make them stop. Fighting back is the only option. If we don’t resist, there’s no escape.”

An April 5 letter from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), obtained by pro-family organization Moms for Liberty, demonstrates the government’s own knowledge that masks don’t fully protect against COVID-19, even when doubled up, as suggested by Dr. Anthony Fauci in January.

According to the letter, “CDC is not aware of any randomized control trials that show masks or double masks or cloth face coverings are effective against COVID-19.” They attached links to some “experimental data” which claims to show that “masks block particles.”

Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the president — described by Carlson as “America’s leading purveyor of lockdown porn” — admitted that he thinks “it’s pretty common sense now that outdoor risk is really, really quite low.”

Even with Fauci’s recognition that face masks are not medically necessary, school districts still require children to wear them during the school day.

Carlson described one such district, in Colorado Springs, where a teacher showed the school board pictures of the grimy, dirt-ridden masks which her kindergarten students are forced to wear “just an hour into the school day.”

“I don’t need to tell you it is very unhealthy for a student to breathe through this mask,” teacher Stacy Adair told the board. In addition, physician Dr. Mary Harrow instructed the board on the dangers of mask use, including “low oxygen and high carbon dioxide levels, shortness of breath, toxicity, inflammation, increased stress hormones and sugar in the body.” Harrow also mentioned that masks “create fear, anxiety, headaches, compromised cognitive performance and other problems.”

Accordingly, Carlson explained that if you deprive children of fresh air, “you hurt them. You knew that, we all knew that, it is obvious.” Despite this common-sense conclusion, the school board simply ignored Adair and Harrow’s advice and began to enforce the mask rule more widely than before.

Holding no prisoners, Carlson issued strong advice to those who witness children being forced into face masks, saying “[y]our response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different than your response to seeing someone beat a child in Walmart: call the police immediately.”

“Contact child protective services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you’re seeing is abuse. It’s child abuse, and you’re morally obligated to try to prevent it.”