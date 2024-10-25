Tucker Carlson shares Archbishop Viganò’s ‘remarkably insightful’ letter endorsing Trump

Tucker Carlson praised and shared Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s letter urging Catholics to vote for Trump and condemning Kamala Harris as a ‘puppet’ of far-left globalists. Carlson called the letter ‘a remarkably insightful description of what’s at stake in this election.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson has praised Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s “insightful” letter to American Catholics urging them to vote for Donald Trump.

“A remarkably insightful description of what’s at stake in this election from Catholic Archbishop Carlo Viganò. Please read this,” Carlson wrote Thursday on X before sharing the complete text of His Excellency’s message.

A remarkably insightful description of what’s at stake in this election from Catholic Archbishop Carlo Vigano. Please read this: OPEN LETTER TO AMERICAN CATHOLICS ON THE EVE OF THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Dear Faithful American Catholics, I am addressing all of you, a few… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 24, 2024

Archbishop Viganò, the former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, released an open letter to Catholics in America on Tuesday, October 22.

In his remarks, His Excellency urged the faithful to vote for Trump as the “only possible choice” for president to oppose the “deep state” and protect “future generations.”

He then stated that “voting for Kamala Harris,” whom he called a “an infernal monster who obeys Satan,” is “morally inadmissible and constitutes a very grave sin,” adding that to abstain from voting would not be “morally possible,” since “in this war declaring oneself neutral means allying oneself with the enemy.”

Many users on social media respond to Carlson’s post by praising Archbishop Viganò’s message.

“Viganò is one of my favorite people on the planet. He has exposed and opposed the covid non-pandemic operation and fraudulent globalist agendas for years. He also called out Pope Francis for the corrupt traitor he is to the Catholic faith. The Church excommunicated Viganò for the ‘heresy’ of speaking the truth” one man said.

“#ChistIsKing” replied recent Catholic convert and political commentator Candace Owens, mirroring a phrase the archbishop used in his statement.

Other X users praised His Excellency’s statement for being “a wholesale indictment of [globalist] political ideology.”

Earlier this week Carlson, an Anglican, shared his own indictment of the “Democratic machine” and of America’s ruling class in a fiery speech at a Georgia rally for Trump.

“The Democratic party is the home of weirdos, bitterness, envy, hate, and conformity. It’s the enemy of freedom and creativity. It only destroys. Now is our last chance to stop the machine. Donald Trump is the only answer,” he shared in an X post that contained his 19-minute-long remarks.

The Democratic party is the home of weirdos, bitterness, envy, hate, and conformity. It’s the enemy of freedom and creativity. It only destroys. Now is our last chance to stop the machine. Donald Trump is the only answer. pic.twitter.com/rb9Ge45SAp — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 24, 2024

In his letter to Catholics, Archbishop Viganò did not fail to note that there are “serious problems” with Trump’s positions on abortion and “assisted procreation [IVF],” which he said “a Catholic cannot agree with.”

At the same time, he said, Trump represents “the only possible choice to counter the globalist coup that the woke Left is about to implement definitively, irreparably, and with incalculable damage for future generations.”

He added that if Catholics were to help place Trump back in the White House, it must become for Trump “the premise for a more incisive commitment to the defense of life from conception to natural death, the traditional family, the right of parents to educate their children, and to the defense of the Christian faith and the cultural identity of the nation.”

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, His Excellency went on to explain, is a “corrupt and blackmailed candidate, an organic part of the deep state, who acts as a puppet in the hands of warmongers like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, of self-proclaimed ‘philanthropists’ like the criminals George Soros and Klaus Schwab, or of characters like Jeffrey Epstein and Sean Combs. Their program is that of the global Left.”

In concluding his letter, Achbishop Viganò emphasized that “Our Lord must return to reign, and the first way to make Him reign is by obeying His holy law and living in His grace.”

“Let Christ reign in your hearts, in your families, in your communities, and throughout the entire United States of America: this is the only way to peace, harmony, and prosperity for your nation,” His Excellency said.

This is not the first time Carlson has shared words of praise for Catholics.

While on a podcast in August, Carlson said “a lot of my closest friends are Catholic – they’re the most fervent, sincere, on-target Christians I know.”

In 2023, he interviewed Father Vincent Lampert, a designated exorcist of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, about the Catholic Church’s ministry to people suffering from demonic possession. He also spoke with a Catholic bioethicist about the evil of infanticide earlier this month, and, after an event he did in Pennsylvania with Catholic reporter Jack Posobiec, he was gifted a Rosary.

At the very end of the show, I presented rosaries to Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones We are in a spiritual warpic.twitter.com/R02VKARqfM — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 25, 2024

“I am not Catholic, but I am interested,” Carlson told German Cardinal Gerhard Müller during an interview in March.

