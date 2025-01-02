Tucker Carlson ‘shocked’ after learning how Big Pharma uses tissue of aborted babies for vaccines

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s attorney Aaron Siri told a stunned Tucker Carlson that some childhood vaccines have ‘literally millions of pieces from the cultured cell line of an aborted fetus in every single injection’ and that vaccines are cultivated on ‘aborted fetal tissue’ that are ‘alive.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s attorney left Tucker Carlson nearly speechless after revealing to him that the pharmaceutical industry uses cells from born-alive aborted babies for research.

Aaron Siri sat down with Carlson for a nearly two-hour-long interview with the former Fox News host. Their conversation was released on X on December 27 and has garnered widespread attention on social media as Siri, who is helping Kennedy vet potential staffers for the Health and Human Services Department, was the subject of a hit piece in the New York Times last month.

Among the topics Siri and Carlson discussed was the horrific subject of how Big Pharma relies on aborted babies to make its products.

“In every single dose of an MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) shot, there are literally, literally millions of pieces from the cultured cell line of an aborted fetus in every single injection,” Siri explained to a stunned Carlson. “I could literally pull up right now the CDC’s own ingredient list for the MMR vaccine.”

Siri has won major lawsuits related to medical freedom and vaccine injuries in his litigation experience. He further explained to a bewildered Carlson that in order for the vaccines to be developed, they need to be cultivated on “aborted fetal tissue” that are “alive.”

Carlson, who admitted to Siri that he has a vaccine-injured child, then asked “where do they get aborted fetuses?” while also admitting, “I’m about as uncomfortable as I’ve ever been in an interview”

“From babies that are aborted,” Siri replied. “The cells need to be alive.”

Carlson and Siri also discussed a nine-hour deposition Siri previously conducted of atheist Jewish physician Stanley Plotkin. Plotkin has been a consultant for Big Pharma for decades on how to make their products. He admitted to Siri during the deposition that he used experimental vaccines on orphans and the mentally ill for testing purposes.

Carlson told Siri that he was “shocked and revolted” when he watched clips of Plotkin’s deposition while adding that the connection between pharmaceutical companies and the abortion industry is deeply disturbing.

“They’re typically aborted for the scientific purpose. They have to know beforehand for the most part because if they abort the baby and they don’t immediately act to make sure that the tissues don’t die then you can’t use them in these experiments,” Siri replied commenting on how Big Pharma works in tandem with abortionists.

READ: Trump must stop the horrific sale of aborted baby parts

In 2016, undercover pro-life journalist David Daleiden exposed abortion giant Planned Parenthood by releasing footage of high-ranking staff discussing the sale of aborted baby body parts for profits. His efforts set off a nationwide discussion as well as a series of lawsuits related to the group’s practices.

