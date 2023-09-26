Tucker Carlson slams abortion as ‘human sacrifice’: ‘This is a spiritual battle’

'The one unalloyed source of joy in your life is your children,' Tucker Carlson told Ohioans. 'The point of life is to have children, and to watch them have grandchildren. Nothing will bring you joy like that will. Nothing comes close!'

(LifeSiteNews) – Tucker Carlson took aim at the insidious eternal forces that lie behind the global push to normalize abortion as a good thing: “Outside forces are acting on people at all times throughout history in every culture on the planet, to convince people that if they sacrifice their children, they will be happy and safe.”

“This is not a policy debate,” said Carlson. “Now they’re saying, ‘Abortion is itself a pathway to joy.’”

“This is not a political debate,” he again emphasized. “This is a spiritual battle. There is no other conclusion.”

Carlson delivered his address to Ohio’s Center for Christian Virtue as voters in the Buckeye State prepare to vote on an amendment proposal backed by the ACLU and Planned Parenthood in November.

The ambiguously worded proposal, deceptively titled “The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety,” has been universally criticized by pro-lifers for enabling abortion until birth and undermining parental rights.

“I’m really struck by the ballot initiatives that you voters will be facing in November,” began the wildly popular talk show host. “I’m struck because they’re so very different from the politics I’ve covered for the bulk of my life.”

Carlson said that for most of the last three decades, “the debates that we had in the political sphere were over competing visions about how to improve people’s lives.”

But that’s no longer true. “When you wind up in an election where two top ballot initiatives are 1.) Encouraging people to kill their own kids, and 2.) Encouraging their kids to do drugs, who’s benefiting here?” he asked.

Don’t murder your kids: They’re an ‘unalloyed source of joy’

“The one unalloyed source of joy in your life is your children,” he declared. “The point of life is to have children, and to watch them have grandchildren.”

“Nothing will bring you joy like that will. Nothing comes close!” he said to vigorous applause from the crowd.

“Would you trade your job for your children?” he asked. “Would you trade anything for your children? Of course not!”

Abortion today is what it was in Old Testament times: Human sacrifice

“Anyone telling you, ‘Don’t have children’ [and] ‘Kill your children’ is not your friend. They’re your enemy,” Carlson told the crowd before drawing a straight line between the religious sacrifice of children in the Old Testament and the false promises of today’s abortion industry.

It’s a very recognizable promise that they’re making you because it’s as old as time and it’s chronicled in great detail throughout the Hebrew Bible. It’s human sacrifice…which is singled out for approbation every time. Of all the sin the ancients committed, that sin every single time it’s described, it’s called “detestable.” God singled that out: “Throw your children into the fire.” Why were people doing that? Because they believed they were getting power and contentment and happiness in return. All it’s going to take is to sacrifice your children.

“This is as old as time,” said Carlson. “Every civilization on the face of the Earth has engaged in it. Every one. Not just the Mayans and the Aztecs.”

The archaeological record tells us that human sacrifice, the sacrifice of children, the killing of children, is the one constant in human civilization. How can that be? How can all these civilizations at different points of the compass — that we know had no contact with one another — reach the same conclusion, that in exchange for killing their own children, they would be happy or safe?

“Probably not a conclusion they reached organically, right?” pondered Carlson. “It cuts against the imperative of evolutionary biology which is to continue the species. And those of us that grew up in a secular world being taught that people are motivated by instinct designed to continue the species pause at that and say, ‘Wait a second. How does killing your own children advance the cause of perpetuating the species?’”

“It doesn’t. In fact, it’s an attack on that,” said Carlson. “It’s not a natural human function to want to kill your own children. That’s an idea, an impulse, that was introduced.”

Carlson didn’t state who has introduced the idea in virtually every culture across all time and all continents, but the inference of steady, unwavering demonic influence demanding child sacrifice was clear.

Carlson suggested that the best way to respond to this timeless threat to human life and dignity is to emulate the courage of St. Paul the Apostle.

“He lived with the certainty that he was going to be killed for his beliefs every day, and he was totally unbothered by it. Completely,” said Carlson. “He was never afraid.”

Carlson explained to the crowd that the mark of Christian faith is fearlessness.

“Are you afraid or are you not?” he asked. “Well, if you’re afraid, then you’re kind of not doing it right, are you?”

“There’s no excuse for being afraid.”

Share











