Tucker Carlson slams Trudeau for using Emergencies Act to create Canadian ‘dictatorship’

America’s most popular cable show host said Justin Trudeau had revoked protestors’ ‘civil liberties and authorized men with automatic weapons to haul them to jail.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Fox News host Tucker Carlson has accused Justin Trudeau of suspending democracy in Canada and declaring a “dictatorship” after the Canadian prime minister announced he would be invoking the Emergencies Act to suppress protests against vaccine mandates.

A form of martial law that has never been imposed in Canadian history, the Emergencies Act looks set to be used by the Trudeau government to freeze bank accounts owned by protestors and hand the RCMP increased powers to clear the protestors and their trucks from Ottawa.

Quoting the act itself, Carlson pointed out how the law can only be legitimately invoked in “urgent and critical situations that endanger the lives, health or safety of Canadians”, which the host insisted disqualifies its use against the truckers.

“What’s happening in Canada now is not an emergency,” Carlson explained before playing a clip from Ottawa of protestors dancing and singing. “According to Justin Trudeau, everyone you saw in that tape is a terrorist … even the kids in their bouncy caps.”

“Justin Trudeau revoked their civil liberties and authorized men with weapons to haul them to jail,” Carlson added.

Showing a man offering free meals to passers-by and protestors in Ottawa, he pointed out how “all of those people can now be arrested on site, simply because of where they’re standing, but being arrested is the least of their problems.”

“An arrest suggests bail — you can get out of jail. You can’t get out of the country Justin Trudeau has just made,” Tucker remarked. “Under martial law, Trudeau now has the power to force banks to seize their bank accounts and insurance companies to cancel their insurance.”

“That means they can’t actually live in Canada anymore — they are non-persons, they’re enemies of the state and they will be crushed,” he continued.

Sharing the views of a Romanian trucker in Canada who laments the control politicians exert over citizens, Carlson said that while the slogans in Canada were different from a “Stalinist dictatorship,” “the repression is similar.”

“Today, Canada’s deputy prime minister — by the way a former American journalist, maybe not surprisingly — announced that going forward Justin Trudeau will regulate all crowdfunding and cryptocurrency under the Terrorist Financing Act,” Tucker explained. “Really? So, Justin Trudeau is now in charge of all of your finances? He’s in charge of cryptocurrency? How does that work, and on what justification?”

“And if that wasn’t clear enough, Trudeau’s minority government unilaterally just sent another half a billion dollars to the authoritarian state of Ukraine, where the head of the rival political party is now under arrest and where opposition media has been banned — that’s the country they’re now in solidarity with,” the Fox News host said. “You can see where this is going. In fact, it’s already there.”

The Emergencies Act must now be approved by the House of Commons and the Senate in order to take effect, while a legal challenge could very well be launched if it passes through parliament.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association announced last night that “the federal government has not met the threshold necessary to invoke the Emergencies Act.”

“This law creates a high and clear standard for good reason: the Act allows government to bypass ordinary democratic processes. This standard has not been met,” the CCLA said.

