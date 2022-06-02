Tucker Carlson slams Trudeau’s ‘power grab’ in freezing handguns sales

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.
OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent proposal to freeze the handgun market in response to violence in Canada and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Trudeau proposed a freeze on the buying, selling and transferring over the roughly 1 million handguns in Canada on Monday.
Carlson criticized Trudeau for using the deadly shooting at the school for his own “power grab.”
“Justin Trudeau wasted no time in using the tragedy in the U.S. to his own political advantage in Canada,” Carlson said on his show Tuesday night. “Now, Uvalde is more than 2,000 miles from Ottawa, but because of what [school shooter] Salvador Ramos was allowed to do in Texas, Canadians are no longer allowed to protect themselves.”
Read: Trudeau proposes total ban on handgun sales and transfers in Canada
Though “handguns were not the cause of the shooting in Uvalde … Justin Trudeau is using that tragedy to disarm anyone who disagrees with him,” Carlson said.
He warned about the “red flag” proposal that allows courts to “confiscate guns from people if they’ve not committed a crime.”
After playing a clip from the press conference, Carlson said that Trudeau fears the resentment of his own citizens.
“What’s actually happening here is that people like Justin Trudeau know that their rule is illegitimate. They know perfectly well how resented they are, and they spend an awful lot of time thinking about civil unrest,” the Fox News host said. “You probably don’t. You live in a democracy, so you don’t imagine that anyone needs to be disarmed for political reasons, but people like Justin Trudeau can feel the deep resentment aimed at them.”
This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada.
There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts.
SIGN to demand an apology from Justin Trudeau for promoting the "mass grave" smear
The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign.
Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were.
Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada.
“The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote.
“…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added.
“The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.”
“Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored.
“In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.”
SIGN and SHARE the petition calling on Justin Trudeau to set the record straight.
Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative.
Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves.
Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation.
SIGN: Justin Trudeau must tell Canadians the truth - there were no mass graves
According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.”
“Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.”
Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence.
“By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote.
“And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.”
The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country.
It's time we heard the truth.
Please sign the petition today.
We are also cc'ing Canada's Catholic bishops on this petition - they must also demand the record be corrected, lest Canadians continue believing the mainstream media's disinformation.
For More Information:
How the world's media got it wrong on residential school graves - National Post
Trudeau lied about the bogus mass grave story - LifeSiteNews
Trudeau's narrative was a hoax - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville burned to the ground on June 30, 2021**
This is why leaders like the Canadian prime minister and others are “fully intent on disarming the population.”
Carlson challenged Trudeau to answer if he will be giving up his own armed bodyguards. “That’s always the first and most important step of sincerity,” the Fox News host said.
He reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office to ask if Trudeau’s security detail would be giving up their firearms, but a spokesperson declined to comment.
Carlson criticized President Joe Biden’s similar calls for gun control while having armed security.
President Biden suggested a ban on 9mm handguns, but the White House later walked back his comments.
“People use them to protect their families, and if you take them away Americans will no longer be able to defend themselves in the middle of a crime wave,” Carlson said.
The crime wave was “was wholly manufactured by the same people who are trying to strip your guns from you” but that is “the point.” He again referred to the gun control push as a “power grab” that exempts the same people pushing for gun limits.