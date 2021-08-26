Tucker Carlson talks mask mandate resistance, Pelosi’s mask theater

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) – Mask mandates are not entirely new, according to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who on Monday night brought to light a history that has been largely forgotten. At the height of the Spanish Flu, San Francisco and other cities in the United States mandated mask wearing in public in an attempt to slow the spread the Spanish Flu.

According to Carlson, people who did not comply to the mandates could be punished by the law. Those who chose to resist the mandates – an “Anti-Mask League” formed at the time to protest – were labeled pejoratively by health authority. Carlson read what he called a “typical statement” from the time, attributed to the Red Cross: “The man or woman or child who will not wear a mask now is a dangerous slacker.”

Tucker added:

The City of San Francisco took these rules very seriously, so seriously that a city health agent in San Francisco shot a man who refused to wear a mask, he hit the two bystanders who happened to be standing behind the man. Now that seemed a bit much to some people, but many other people thought it was fine – they went along with it, they were very afraid of the virus, they wanted to do their part to stop it; but most of all they trusted their leaders. And if their leaders put a mandate in place, they assumed it was for a good reason.

The Anti-Mask League of San Francisco was formed to protest the government ordinance requiring people to wear gauze masks. They argued that the masks were ineffective at stopping the spread of a flu virus. Research today tells us that the cloth masks and medical masks being worn by many are also ineffective at stopping the spread of respiratory illness in the general public.

According to Carlson, the resistance to mask-wearing reached a tipping point when a picture was released of a major event where many politicians attended and flouted the rules they mandated in the first place:

A photographer attending a boxing match in San Francisco snapped a shot of several high-ranking city officials – including the mayor, a member of congress, and a senior health administrator – sitting at the event, all completely unmasked. The photograph went national. Americans were shocked to discover that the people making and enforcing the rules had no intention of following those rules. Mask mandates across the country ended shortly after. The public was willing to endure inconvenience, but not hypocrisy.

Current San Francisco politician, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has recently been caught in a similar situation. Carlson reported that on Sunday, August 22, Pelosi and other Democrat politicians attended a large gathering without wearing masks or other distancing measures in place.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy re-tweeted footage of the packed event and stated: “Speaker Pelosi wants to lock you down again while she wines and dines with her political donors. It’s utter hypocrisy.”

Attendees at the event paid up to $30,000 per plate as part of the fundraiser.

Speaker Pelosi wants to lock you down again while she wines and dines with her political donors. It's utter hypocrisy. https://t.co/PmiygfqN7F — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 22, 2021

Carlson argued that Pelosi isn’t actually concerned about the virus:

She’s 81 years old, deep in the risk range for the virus. She’s standing at a crowded event in Napa, which according to the Biden Administration’s color-coded map, is one of the riskiest places in the country for coronavirus transmission. Yet she’s not social distancing, or wearing a face shield. She doesn’t even have a mask on. She knows she’s not in danger.

The Fox host also pointed out that the only people wearing masks at the event were the servers:

The first thing you notice about the group, other than how strikingly non-diverse it is, is that none of them are wearing masks. They’re breathing all the fresh air they want, like it’s 2019. The only people there in masks are their servants — faceless brown serfs, scurrying back and forth to bring them things. Nothing worse than having the help breathe on you. But that’s not a problem for Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi has been an outspoken proponent of mask-wearing through the COVID-19 pandemic, and has even mandated them for members of Congress. She stated at the end of July, “Members and staff will be required to wear masks at all times in the hall of the House.”

