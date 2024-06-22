Tucker Carlson tells Alex Jones abortion is a demonic ‘offering to the spirit world’

Condemning abortion in a conversation with Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson opined, 'There's something about killing other people ritually as an offering to the spirit world that is a constant through human history... the only logical answer is because some outside force was telling them that, right?'

(LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson believes abortion is a demonically driven “human sacrifice” that acts as an “offering to the spirit world.”

Carlson made his remarks in an explosive interview with InfoWars’ Alex Jones last week, during which he also noted that transgenderism is “a form of mass suicide” because “you prevent your children from having children. Therefore, you go extinct.”

Carlson grew up in the Anglican church, a community he said didn’t really mean what it was teaching. He told Jones he hadn’t thought about abortion that much because he “didn’t have … a coherent theology other than, you know, I’m a Christian.” He admitted that “watching what’s happening to the world” forced him to think more deeply about it.

Carson revealed that he’s “always been totally opposed to abortion or killing the defenseless— really killing anybody, honestly, except for self-defense.” But then, “all of the sudden people are saying, well, abortion is itself the point. Like having an abortion is just good for the sake of doing it.”

“They didn’t even attempt to convince you that you weren’t taking human life,” he further exclaimed. “And so, they’re basically saying killing people is a good thing. And I thought, well, that’s just a remarkable thing to say. And then I found out … that is what every society has said in recorded history.”

Carlson pointed to the Canaanites, Mayans, Aztecs, as well as northern European peoples as all being guilty of this “counterintuitive” way of operating.

In April, Carlson expressed his view that forces beyond what human beings can see exert a certain amount of influence on them. At the time he was interviewing agnostic tech billionaire Bryan Johnson, who spends millions of dollars on his health to push the limits of technology and human longevity, for his X show.

Carlson told Johnson that “the most obvious explanation” for human behavior is “we’re being acted on by demons, and this is how every religion I’m aware of has described it, correctly in my opinion.”

Carlson shared similar remarks about UFOs in an interview with Joe Rogan this year. He repeated his views in his conversation with Jones.

“There’s something about killing other people ritually as an offering to the spirit world that is a constant through human history,” he noted. “And really the only logical answer is because some outside force was telling them that, right? That the spirit world is real, and that there are demons telling people that you will be happier, that you will be safer, that you will be richer, you will be more powerful if you take the life of a child.”

“Evolutionary biology tells us that the whole point of existence is to continue existence, is to pass on your genes to another generation, and then many more, right?” Carlson proceeded to ask. “And yet, every civilization from the beginning of time has reached the opposite conclusion: we will be happier by killing the fruit of our womb, children, and we will be rewarded by the gods for doing this. Every single civilization has reached that conclusion without any exception that I’m aware of.”

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022, Democrat-leaning states across America have passed laws that have either decriminalized abortion up until birth or have permitted it until “viability,” which is around the 24th week of pregnancy. ABC News reports that as of last week Friday, “14 states have ceased nearly all abortion services and three states have enacted six-week bans” while “at least nine states have no restrictions.”

