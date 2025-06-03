Tucker tells Bishop Barron: ‘One reason I believe Christianity is true is because people hate it’

The former Fox host continues exploring religious themes, including acknowledging evil while expressing an interest in the Catholic faith.

(LifeSiteNews) – In a recent interview with Bishop Robert Barron, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson again turned the conversation toward God, evil, and spiritual warfare.

“Suicide rates are at record highs, and birth rates are at record lows,” Carlson said. “Those are not signs of confidence in the future. Those are signs of despair,” his said during a recent podcast.

There’s a revival going on, says Bishop Robert Barron. It’s unmistakable. You see it everywhere. (0:00) Introduction

(1:20) The Real Reason So Many People Are Unhappy

(9:05) How to Abandon Your Ego

(12:54) How to Pray

(18:47) Seeing God in All Things

(22:15) The Biggest Threat… pic.twitter.com/syb0wXOtGr — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 2, 2025

Carlson suggested to Barron that this despair may reflect a spiritual malaise.

“People I know who are secular … suddenly [are] talking about the existence of evil in the world,” he noted. “It’s very clear to non-religious people, even, that there’s some kind of supernatural force of darkness afoot … I don’t think you really need to make that case anymore — that that’s real.”

Carlson also argued that hatred of Christianity demonstrates its truth.

“One of the reasons I think Christianity is true is because so many people hate it … Jesus is really the great divider … Why would you be mad at Jesus or Christianity when it’s a non-violent religion that teaches people to love each other? If you’re mad at that, it says something about how real it is,” he said.

Barron agreed, suggesting that opposition to God is “rarely truly intellectual… it’s a moral objection.”

Though he joked about feeling “too shallow for Catholic theology,” Carlson’s remarks indicate a deep grasp of the battle between good and evil. On previous podcasts, he has described seeing people “moved to do something much better … and also more evil,” concluding: “There are forces that are not human … we are being acted upon at all times.”

Although an Episcopalian, Carlson has long taken an interest in the Catholic Church, previously sharing Archbishop Viganò’s letter endorsing Donald Trump, and interviewing Cardinal Gerhard Müller, exorcist Fr Vincent Lampert, and actor Jonathan Roumie, known for playing Our Lord in The Chosen.

In 2024, Carlson described himself as “not Catholic, but I am interested.”

Carlson’s interview with Barron has sparked interest on social media regarding his religious leanings, giving Catholics hope as they see signs of a soul searching for truth.

“Clearly what we’re watching are the fruits of spiritual war,” he said to Russell Brand, also in 2024. “If you can think of a better explanation, let me know.”

Share











