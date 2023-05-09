Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show, post it directly to Twitter after being ousted by Fox

‘Starting soon, we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,’ the immensely popular conservative commentator said, also promising to bring ‘some other things too which we’ll tell you about.’

(LifeSiteNews) — “Tucker and Elon” began trending Tuesday afternoon on Twitter after ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson posted a three-minute video to the social media platform announcing he’ll begin uploading a new version of his show directly to Twitter.

The video came days after Axios suggested Carlson and Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, had “had a conversation about working together.”

In the short video, Carlson blasted mainstream media outlets for misleading audiences by withholding key elements “in every story that matters, every day of the week, every week of the year.”

“What’s it like to work in a system like that? After more than 30 years in the middle of it, we could tell you stories,” he said, smiling.

Continuing, Carlson hinted at why he believes he was booted from the cable news network despite being the outlet’s top commentator.

“The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can,” he said. “But there are always limits. And you know that if you bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it. That’s not a guess. It’s guaranteed.”

“The rule of what you can’t say defines everything,” Carlson continued, arguing the restriction is “filthy” and “corrupting.”

Accordingly, the former top-rated primetime host told viewers he’ll be relaunching his show, which previously occupied the coveted 8 p.m. ET time slot on Fox News, directly onto Twitter.

“Amazingly, as of tonight, there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world, the only one, is Twitter, where we are now,” he said.

“Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops,” Carlson explained. “Twitter is not a partisan site. Everybody is allowed here. And we think that’s a good thing.”

>However, he said mainstream media outlets “that are themselves thinly disguised propaganda outlets” still control much of the debate on Twitter.

“We think that’s a bad system. We know exactly how it works, and we’re sick of it,” he said.

“Starting soon, we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last 6 1/2 years to Twitter,” Carlson said, also promising to bring “some other things too which we’ll tell you about.”

“But for now we’re just grateful to be here,” he said. “Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others.”

Signing off, Carlson told his audience he will “see you soon.”

The Tuesday video came after several weeks of speculation concerning Carlson’s next moves after news of his abrupt ouster from Fox News sent shockwaves through the news media orbit.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Fox News announced Carlson’s departure in an April 24 statement saying that the outlet and Carlson had “agreed to part ways” effective immediately. Carlson’s last broadcast was April 21, giving the hugely popular host no opportunity to bid farewell to his audience during his primetime cable news slot.

Carlson has reportedly received numerous high-dollar offers from other media outlets since his departure from Fox, but until Tuesday hadn’t spoken about his plans.

In an earlier Twitter video posted several days after leaving Fox, Carlson said that “most of the debates you see on television” are “completely irrelevant” and suggested truly meaningful discussions are squelched under a system that increasingly resembles a “one-party state.”

He argued that true power lies in honesty, and in that honesty can be found hope for the future.

“When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful,” Carlson said. “At the same time, the liars who’ve been trying to silence them shrink and they become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe. True things prevail. Where can you still find American saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.”

Meanwhile, Carlson isn’t the first conservative commentator to make his show available on Twitter. Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh also began posting his daily show directly to the social media platform after YouTube reportedly demonetized him for alleged “misgendering.”

