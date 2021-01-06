Tucker Carlson vindicates Steven Mosher’s view that COVID-19 came from Chinese lab

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Steven Mosher, president of the Population Research Institute (PRI) and LifeSiteNews columnist, was “vindicated” for his view expressed last February that the novel coronavirus originated from a virology lab in Wuhan, China. For almost a year, Mosher’s view had been characterized as a “conspiracy theory” by many observers.

Classifying this development as one of the “many so-called ‘conspiracy theories’ [that] have turned out to be completely true” in the last four years, Carlson observed that in 2020, one would be called a “science denier” unless they “agreed vehemently, on faith, that the coronavirus came from a bat, or something called a pangolin, that was sold in a wet market in Wuhan.”

Not knowing in February if this assertion was true or not, Carlson interviewed Mosher, who stated at the time, “I think [the virus] escaped from the lab.” He continued to explain, “Wuhan is the only level 4 laboratory in all of China. So, that’s where you would put a dangerous pathogen. Whether you were genetically engineering it to be a weapon or not, that’s where you would be experimenting on it. So, it makes sense that the epicenter of the epidemic, the lab there, would be the source of that virus.”

Citing a recently published “remarkable piece” by Nicholson Baker in New York Magazine, where neither the author nor publication can rightly be considered conservative, Carlson states “it looks like [Mosher] was probably right.” Following even “a year’s-worth of research, talking to epidemiologists, virologists all over the world, Baker concludes that the most likely explanation for the emergence of this virus is that it escaped from that lab in Wuhan. It turns out that scientists around the world agree with him, they just didn’t want to say so. “

Carlson added that the nation’s deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger also agrees with Mosher on this point. “In a recent Zoom call with British officials he said this: ‘There is a growing body of evidence that the lab is the most credible source of the virus.’”

Referring to Mosher as “one of the early brave people” to withstand a level of ridicule for making this point 11 months ago, Carlson said the PRI president was entitled to “somewhat of a victory lap” on his show since his “position seems like a growing consensus.”

In response, on Monday’s live broadcast, Mr. Mosher downplayed any novelty to his insight, stating, “I think the evidence is obvious to anybody who looks at it. Tucker, we have not, in the past year, found a natural analog to the China virus. That is, we have not found a coronavirus … that looks at all like the China virus. It looks like a lab creation.”

He went on to discuss the testimony of Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan who fled to the U.S. and claims that COVID-19 was manufactured in a China lab. With three colleagues, Yan issued a research paper in September which casted doubt on the commonly held position that COVID-19 originated naturally. The paper stated that “the natural origin theory, although widely accepted, lacks substantial support.”

These authors observed that any deviation from the natural origin theory is strongly censured. After the publication of her paper, which showed that the virus “should be a laboratory product created by using bat coronaviruses ZC45 and/or ZXC21 as a template and/or backbone,” Yan’s Twitter account was suspended.

Having appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show herself twice, Yan affirmed that according to her research and judgement, COVID-19 was man-made and intentionally released by the Chinese government.

Carlson pointed out earlier in the show that the Wuhan lab had “received $3.7 million from the Obama administration.”

In conclusion, Mosher asked, “Why didn’t we hear about this [evidence] earlier? Because the people who are funding the lab” belong to the same party who have been insisting “that this was all a conspiracy theory, that this was not a lab creation at all, that it came from nature, that it had a so-called ‘zoonotic’ origin. It didn’t. They were lying. They were part of the scam that kept this information from the American public for the last year.”

