Tucker Carlson visits Julian Assange in London prison

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he visited investigative journalist Julian Assange at the Belmarsh maximum security prison in London Thursday morning. A photo shows Carlson walking with Assange’s wife, Stella. Details about the meeting are not readily known.

Visiting Julian Assange at Belmarsh Prison this morning pic.twitter.com/5XR51QTZgy — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 2, 2023

On Thursday afternoon Stella Assange also posted a photo to X of her and Carlson on the way to visit her imprisoned husband:

Julian Assange was born in Australia in 1971. He is best known for founding WikiLeaks in 2006. With help from American whistleblower Bradley “Chelsea” Manning, WikiLeaks revealed war crimes carried out by U.S., NATO, and other military forces, prompting Western intelligence agencies to launch an investigation into his activities. Assange is currently facing 18 criminal counts by the United States government.

Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012. In 2019, the country withdrew his asylum status after pressure from the U.S., who issued an extradition warrant for his arrest. British law enforcement took him into custody in April 2019. He has been behind bars at Belmarsh since that time. He currently faces 175 years in prison under the U.S. Espionage Act.

WikiLeaks has released emails from high-ranking American political actors as well, including longtime Clinton associate John Podesta.

Podesta’s bizarrely worded emails about President Obama, “hot dogs,” and “cheese pizza” are believed by some to be coded messages about Washington elites engaging in pedophilia and human trafficking. The scandal was dubbed “Pizzagate” and labelled a “conspiracy theory” by the mainstream media in 2016.

Other Podesta emails indicate an extensive plan to liberalize core teachings of the Catholic Church under the auspices of a “Catholic spring.” Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has argued that this was essentially accomplished when the 2013 conclave elected Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires.

In August 2016, Assange famously implied that one of his sources was slain Democratic Party staffer Seth Rich, who was found dead on the streets of Washington D.C. in 2016 at 4:20am after being shot in the back. Some contend that the 27-year-old Rich, who was a Bernie Sanders supporter, was murdered for leaking emails about how the party rigged the presidential primary in favor of Hillary Clinton. Rich’s family – perhaps under pressure from clandestine forces to remain quiet – have stated that such accusations are untrue.

In 2021, it was revealed that former President Donald Trump’s CIA director, Mike Pompeo, inquired about ways to assassinate Assange following the release of “Vault 7” in 2017, which the agency described as “the largest data loss in CIA history.”

Assange and his supporters have repeatedly maintained his innocence, stating that the public has a right to know what their corrupt leaders are doing. Governments have maintained that the data he published is top secret and can endanger lives.

