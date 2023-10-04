Tucker Carlson warns of US ‘collapse’ amid liberal persecution of Donald Trump

Tucker Carlson began his show by observing that in democratic societies, it is the people who decide their leaders. But liberals do not allow that for their political opponents.

(LifeSiteNews) — The United States is in the middle of a “dangerous” and “revolutionary moment,” one that may result in the total “collapse” of the country.

That was the message Tucker Carlson and Victor Davis Hanson conveyed to viewers on Monday’s “Tucker on X” program.

Hanson has long been associated with the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He is also a Senior Fellow at the Claremont Institute. Both are considered the most prominent conservative intellectual think tanks in the country, though some Catholic academics have pointed out the flaws in the political philosophy that they adhere to.

Ep. 27 Donald Trump appeared in court today, but it wasn’t a legal proceeding. It was a grotesque parody of the system our ancestors created. Victor Davis Hanson explains. pic.twitter.com/KhTHateWCZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 2, 2023

Carlson began his show by observing that in democratic societies, it is the people who decide their leaders. But liberals do not allow that for their political opponents. Rather, their political attacks and myriad of lawsuits against Donald Trump prove they are ushering in “the most intolerant age in American history” and that they want full-on “totalitarianism.”

Hanson agreed with Carlson’s assessment, noting that the left has identified Trump as an “existential threat” and that they will deny him the presidency by “any means necessary.”

Hanson also argued that liberals don’t have support from a majority of Americans, so they import illegal immigrants and exert pressure on cultural institutions as a surreptitious way to gain influence.

“We don’t realize that we’re in the middle of a revolution. We think that we’re still playing with the same sidelines and parameters” as the left, he said.

Carlson followed up by asking what conservatives can do about the situation they are in. Hanson argued that re-locating to red states isn’t enough because “they can find you” and because demographic changes, as well as liberal plans to implement structural changes to the US Supreme Court and the Electoral College, could mean that Democrats will have power indefinitely.

“The solution is to take back the Congress to ensure the Supreme Court is a traditional Supreme Court and to win the presidency,” he said.

The pair also discussed the possibly of a Trump victory as well as Trump loss in the 2024 election.

“I would expect that we would see another ten or fifteen million illegal immigrants come across the border” if Biden were to be re-elected, Hanson said. He also predicted the US would become even more involved in Ukraine, that crime would worsen, race relations deteriorate, and that the FBI and CIA would double down on their targeting of conservatives.

Carlson pointed to MSNBC’s coverage of Trump’s civil case in New York City that may result in him losing many of his properties as further evidence the left is willing to go all out to destroy him.

“These are patently political [attacks], and they want to destroy him psychologically, financially,” Hansen replied. “This leftist revolutionary spirit is like rust after rain or mushrooms in your lawn. It’s always there, and you can’t allow it to grow and expand.”

“The only way [they can] retain power is through the legal system and the administrative state and our institutions,” he continued. “It’s kind of an artificial way of getting power without popular consent. That’s why I think you were right on when you said they don’t believe in democracy.”

Carlson and Hansen agreed that Republicans who are seeking office should tell voters that they will not allow what is happening to Trump to occur because at the end of the day if liberals can do it to him, they can do it to anyone.

“I don’t think you have to support Trump’s agenda or Trump demand to see this as an assault on a centuries old system that works better than any other,” Carlson stated.

“It’s like putting all sorts of ingredients of explosive into a kind of device. And it’s going blow up somehow,” Hanson said.

