Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News sparks strong conservative support for host

Commenters noted that Carlson sharply criticized the COVID shots days before his exit and that prominent Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, recently called for his de-platforming.

(LifeSiteNews) — During the hours after news broke of immensely popular media host Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News, Twitter exploded with reactions and debate on the reasons behind the separation, with conservatives expressing support for the host in much larger numbers than liberals criticizing him.

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, Carlson issued his last show for the network on Friday, leaving him no opportunity to provide an explanation or farewell to his massive audience. The host’s senior executive producer has also left the organization.

Social media proceeded to break into hours-long commentary and speculation about the news, with a wide majority of posts expressing confidence that Carlson will continue his work of speaking the truth through media. Pro-life advocate and Live Action founder Lila Rose reacted to the news by wondering, “Where will [he] go next?”

Tucker Carlson out at Fox News. Where will be go next? 🤔 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 24, 2023

In contrast, the pro-abortion and left-wing commentary show The View cheered and waved goodbye to Carlson. Host Sunny Hostin defended their applause at “the demise of [Carlson’s] career” because “he is responsible for the degradation that we see, somewhat, of our democracy in this country. And I just think, as a faithful person, look at God.”

Daily Wire host and co-founder Ben Shapiro shared his support by saying Carlson “is immensely talented and one of the most important voices on the right” and expressed his belief that “he’s going to continue to be those things no matter what comes next.”

.@TuckerCarlson is immensely talented and one of the most important voices on the right, and he’s going to continue to be those things no matter what comes next https://t.co/cWXxalR0Ng — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 24, 2023

“I think it changes things permanently,” Donald Trump Jr. told conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. “That’s one of the few voices in the Republican Party that would call out the nonsense from GOP senators and governors and otherwise; an actual thought leader in conservatism.”

“I think he’s probably a once-in-a-generation type talent and to see him go is mind-boggling.”

.@DonaldJTrumpJr reacts to Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News exclusively on The Charlie Kirk Show: “This changes things permanently.” pic.twitter.com/CUfklWpPJs — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 24, 2023

Charlie Kirk also pointed out that Carlson’s exit from Fox comes shortly after numerous public figures called for him to be de-platformed, including Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. After advocating for his silence, AOC responded to Carlson leaving the network with a single word: “Wow.”

Others joined the debate about what led to Carlson’s separation from Fox News. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pointed out that the network had fired Carlson “five days after he crosse[d] the red line by acknowledging that the TV networks pushed a deadly and ineffective vaccine to please their Pharma advertisers.”

Fox fires @TuckerCarlson five days after he crosses the red line by acknowledging that the TV networks pushed a deadly and ineffective vaccine to please their Pharma advertisers. Carlson’s breathtakingly courageous April 19 monologue broke TV’s two biggest rules: Tucker told the… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 24, 2023

Referring to one of the host’s final shows, Kennedy explained that his “breathtakingly courageous April 19 monologue broke TV’s two biggest rules: Tucker told the truth about how greedy Pharma advertisers controlled TV news content and he lambasted obsequious newscasters for promoting jabs they knew to be lethal and worthless.”

Conservative Twitter account TexasLindsay expressed similar thoughts, writing, “Did Big Pharma play a role in Fox cutting ties with Tucker Carlson” above a clip of his last show, in which he criticized Big Pharma for corrupting the media.

Did Big Pharma play a role in Fox cutting ties with Tucker Carlson? Here’s a clip from his last show: pic.twitter.com/cq17Msa7xP — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) April 24, 2023

