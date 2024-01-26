Tucker Carlson’s passionate speeches in Alberta cause Liberal Party meltdown

Following Tucker Carlson's speeches in Calgary and Edmonton which drew in thousands of Canadians, cabinet ministers of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party seemed to meltdown in front of the press while calling for the conservative pundit to be censored.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two Alberta events hosted by former Fox News personality and current conservative pundit Tucker Carlson have resulted in meltdowns by Liberal leaders, who are decrying that the popular commentator be censored and condemned by the Conservative Party.

On January 24 and 25, Carlson visited Calgary and Edmonton to address thousands of Canadians on issues ranging from transgenderism, the mainstream media, the fentanyl crisis, free speech, immigration, the physical beauty of the nation, the persecution of Christians and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Liberating Canada: The Calgary Speech pic.twitter.com/nidv7KHHlz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 25, 2024

The Alberta events, titled the “Sworn Enemy Tour,” featured Carlson’s address in addition to discussions with prominent conservatives including Dr. Jordan Peterson and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

Carlson: ‘This is not a political debate’

In his Calgary speech, Carlson was quick to praise Canada despite his concern for the direction the nation is headed.

After heralding the physical beauty of the country and the politeness of the people, Carlson dove into his thoughts on the “ridiculous figure” that is Trudeau, urging Canadians to “resist Justin Trudeau and his government to the maximum extent of your ability.”

After recommending Canadians resist Trudeau, joking to the audience that the prime minister constantly looks like he is showing up to a costume party, Carlson took a serious tone, urging the nation to wake up and “recognize what is happening to you.”

“This is not a political debate to which you’ve been invited to participate in,” Carlson charged. “This is a destruction of you and your culture and your beliefs and your children and your future as a country.”

“Your attitudes need to change and your timidity needs to be replaced by bravery,” he insisted. “The first thing that you need to do before changing anything in your country is to change everything about your heart. You have to be ready for a contest where the stakes are existential, which they are.”

Proving the seriousness of the situation, Carlson mentioned the province of British Columbia’s recent decision to provide free fentanyl for kids without parental consent.

He questioned why a government would give such a dangerous drug to children, noting “if someone’s giving fentanyl to your children without telling you, they’re trying to kill your children.”

Carlson applauded Smith for refusing drugs in Alberta, but asked, “How distorted is your world where you have to applaud the one politician who’s like ‘you know we’re not going to give fentanyl to the kids.'”

Carlson also hammered Canada’s euthanasia program, called Medical Assistance in Dying, pointing to the fact that such a scheme can only be interpreted as the government desiring the death of its own citizens.

“What is that? Yeah, it’s genocide. It’s killing a large group of people. And who are these people by the way? We don’t know, because your government hasn’t released the stat,” Carlson stated, referring to the fact that Statistics Canada recently admitted they don’t list euthanasia as a cause of death in official reports.

Carlson urged Canadians to “internalize” the message behind these government actions, which can be distilled by the words, “They hate me.”

Breaking off onto another point, Carlson highlighted what he called the erosion of civil liberties experienced in Canada under the Trudeau government.

Invoking God as the progenitor of these rights, Carlson noted the attacks on freedom of speech and self-defense, and the near-capture of the entire media sphere by the government.

Carlson also addressed Canada’s rapidly growing immigration crisis, mentioning that the nation has the highest immigration levels per capita out of any country, which has effectively taken away the “voting power” of its citizens.

Staying on the topic of mass immigration, Carlson mentioned the housing crisis and the strain on the healthcare system, which conservative critics have often pointed to as a consequence of immigration levels outpacing infrastructure.

Concluding his Calgary speech, Carlson highlighted the plight of Christians in Canada.

“There’s kind of no more inoffensive and peaceful group in the world than the Christians,” he pointed out. “In fact… their religion commands them to turn the other cheek and to put the concerns of others above their own concerns.”

Carlson also condemned the series of church burnings across Canada, declaring that if someone burns churches, “and the prime minister and his little weird buddies are endorsing [the] burning [of] churches… I don’t need any other facts of the case, you’re on the wrong side.”

“In a country like that, in a world like that, if you think that preaching the Gospel is so dangerous that the people who do it need to be in prison, in shackles, you’re serving someone other than the people of Canada,” he stated.

Following his speech, in a conversation with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Carlson brought up the recent cold snap in Alberta during which the power grid neared collapse due to inadequate production from renewable sources such as solar and wind.

In response, Smith promised that the province would double its oil production, despite Trudeau’s ongoing fuel regulations.

Smith also took aim at Trudeau’s climate czar Steven Guilbeault, telling Carlson to keep him in his “crosshairs” along with the rest of the Trudeau government, who they both described as “lawless.”

“He’s an environmental zealot,” Smith explained. “He happens to be our environmental minister federally. He believes he has the expertise and knowledge to tell us in Alberta how to run our power grid.”

Media, Liberal meltdown following event

Despite the mainstream media’s condemnation of Carlson’s speech, the event was well received by Canadians, with 4,000 attending the Calgary event and nearly 10,000 at the Edmonton speech. The event dwarfed Trudeau’s largest ever political rally of only 5,000 Canadians.

During a press briefing, Climate Minister Steven Guilbeault, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez and Minister of Canadian heritage Pascale St-Onge all decried the event, with Guilbeault calling on Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre to condemn those “hateful and violent statements by Tucker Carlson.”

Guilbeault in particular said he felt “targeted” by Smith, adding, “This increases political violence against everyone who runs for office in this country.”

Guilbeault did not explain which comments were ” hateful and violent,” and many conservatives online disputed the idea that criticism of a political rival is tantamount to targeting.

Boissonnault likewise honed in on Smith’s “crosshairs” comment, saying it amounted to an attempt to “summon evil forces from the United States to try and take on one of our colleagues.”

“I can tell you it’s completely unacceptable for the premier of any province to say she wants to put a target on the back of any Canadian politician and my friend and colleague… simply for doing his job,” he said.

REPORTER: Are you not contributing to the divide? GUILBEAULT: We’re asking Pierre Poilievre to condemn those “hateful and violent statements by Tucker Carlson.” pic.twitter.com/qAJIxEB4Bi — The Counter Signal (@TheCounterSgnl) January 25, 2024

One reporter pressed Rodriguez on what he meant by saying the Carlson event should not have been allowed occur, asking if he would have supported preventing the American access to the country by stopping him at the border.

Refraining from agreeing to the idea that Carlson should have been stopped at the border, Rodriguez said that the host’s words cannot be accepted in Canada.

Afterward, another reporter asked the group of cabinet ministers if they are also contributing “to the divide” in Canada by invoking the name of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who was unaffiliated with the Carlson event.

Guilbeault attempted to dispute this characterization, saying he is not “comparing” Poilievre to Carlson, to which another reporter could be heard interjecting, “You’re not? Have you looked at the advertising from the Liberal Party?”

Avoiding the question, Guilbeault continued in his call for Poilievre to condemn Carlson.

Share











