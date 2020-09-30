Tucker shares Amy Coney Barrett’s inspiring adoption story of Haitian boy

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

NEW YORK, September 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Tucker Carlson has recently highlighted Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s decision to adopt a Haitian boy within hours of receiving news she was pregnant with her fifth child.

Amid his remarks defending Barrett against liberal hostility on this past Monday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight show, Carlson played a 2019 clip of Barrett in which she recounts how she and her husband went through with their decision to adopt their son John Peter. Barrett had previously given the play-by-play in talks at her alma mater, Notre Dame.

“We had started the process for John Peter, but for a variety of reasons, they told us it wasn’t going to happen,” Barrett said.

“So the paperwork was just languishing, and they had said he wasn’t going to come home. In December I had said, ‘We gotta just close the book on this, it looks like it’s not gonna happen. It had been dragging on for two or three years at this point. So we had mentally and emotionally moved on. And then the earthquake happened,” she continued.

“And one of the paperwork snafus that had held it up was on the US side, and they lifted that requirement and said any children who had adoptions in process could leave. And they called us and said would you still be willing to take him? This was early January. We said yes.”

Around this time, Barrett had her first sign that she was pregnant. “I had been on Saturday night to a farewell party...I just had one drink, and the next morning I just didn’t feel well and I thought, that’s weird, I wondered, ‘What was that?’”

“Turned out our daughter Juliet was on the way, and we had to make the decision -- my husband was on the phone with the adoption agency trying to figure out the details of going to pick up John Peter in Orlando, and I said, ‘Hey guess what? I’m going to have a baby in September.”

Barrett explains how she made the decision to adopt despite the news of her pregnancy in her Notre Dame interview.

“So we had an intense 3-hour period where we had to decide, were we going to go forward with going to get John Peter in Florida?”

“I threw my coat on… I walked up to the cemetery on campus and I just sat down on one of the benches and I just thought, ‘Ok, well, if life’s really hard, at least it’s short. But I thought, what greater thing can you do than raise children? That’s where you have your greatest impact on the world.”

“Jesse was in Florida within a few days bringing Peter home. It’s a very full life, but a very wonderful one.”

In his show, Carlson reflected on Barrett’s story.

“What greater thing can you do than raise children? What’s the answer to that? Get promoted to VP in an investment bank downtown? Maybe move up to a hedge fund or private equity after that? Maybe buy a bigger loft in Tribeca? Maybe go to more raves in Ibiza? Have more brunches?”

“To many in our ruling class, those are the answers. They view children as a distraction from the real point of life, which is extended narcissism until death. No wonder they’re so unhappy,” Carlson continued.

“To a party at war with nature, motherhood is a threat,” Carlson reflected. “You can see why they’ve got to stop Amy Coney Barrett.”