Tucson halts COVID vaccine mandate after Arizona threatens funding

TUCSON, Arizona (LifeSiteNews) – The city of Tucson has halted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees after the Arizona attorney general threatened to withhold millions of dollars of funding from the city.
In a statement earlier this week, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said that the mandate violated an executive order issued last month by Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and a recent state law that outlaws vaccine requirements by government entities.
“Tucson’s vaccine mandate is illegal and the city could be held liable for attempting to force government employees to take it against their beliefs,” Brnovich said, adding that “COVID-19 vaccinations should be a choice, not a government mandate.”
The attorney general’s office (AGO) threatened to direct the Arizona state treasurer to block Tucson from receiving the city’s portion of state shared revenues unless it retracted the mandate.
“Additionally, the AGO believes the City of Tucson could subject itself to potential liability claim,” Brnovich’s statement warned.
The AGO gave Tucson 30 days to reverse course or losing funding, which could amount to up to $175 million.
In response, city officials said Wednesday that they will pause the vaccine mandate for the time being. “Until we have a better understanding of our legal position in relation to today’s report, I have instructed staff to pause on the implementation of the policy,” said Tucson city manager Michael Ortega, according to the Epoch Times.
With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent.
But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected!
Please SIGN this urgent petition which demands that COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities be prohibited in every U.S. state.
This petition will be sent to the leaders of every state legislature and to every governor in the United States, urging them to pass emergency legislation banning vaccine mandates for primary, secondary and university students.
Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity!
But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities.
Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles.
And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates.
While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens!
So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren.
That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will!
Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth.
The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low.
And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission."
So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus.
But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future.
Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second!
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging state legislatures to ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities - both public and private. Urge them to respect parents' rights, informed consent and bodily integrity.
Thank you!
The city’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements, approved last month, would have forced city workers to show proof of vaccination by August 24 or be suspended for five days without pay. Arizona banned government vaccine mandates with a law, S.B. 1824, in June. That legislation does not come into effect until the end of September, however.
A week before Tucson’s vaccination deadline, Gov. Ducey signed an executive order immediately prohibiting vaccine mandates by cities before S.B. 1824 takes effect, though Tucson initially refused to comply, the Arizona Republic reported. Ducey and fellow Arizona Republicans have so far not taken action against mandates by private businesses.
The attorney general’s office began investigating whether Tucson’s vaccine rules violated state law late last month, following a complaint filed by Republican state senator Kelly Townsend. In a statement Tuesday, the senator slammed Tucson mayor Regina Romero’s “lack of respect of the law.”
“I further encourage those who were forced into taking a COVID-19 vaccine against their will in order to maintain employment to seek damages and to hold her fully accountable for this illegal act,” Sen. Townsend said.