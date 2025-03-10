Tuesday rally in DC to call for RICO investigation into USCCB, advocate for sex abuse victims

(LifeSiteNews) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Witness Rally to Call for a RICO Investigation into USCCB and Advocate for Sex Abuse Victims
March 11, 2025: Noon
Location: Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C., in front on public sidewalks
Organizer: Friends of Rachel, Wes, and “Lost Immigrant Children” (an informal group)
Contact: Prof. Janet E. Smith, [email protected]
Bring Rosaries!
Purposes
1. Requesting Vice President Vance to initiate a RICO investigation in the USCCB use of government funds and to advocate for legislation to protect sex abuse victims
- The Rally will announce a petition urging Vice President J.D. Vance to launch a RICO investigation into the USCCB use of over 100 million dollars to help settle refugees and immigrants.[1]
- Additionally, advocates are calling for legislation to safeguard victims of sexual abuse.
- The rally will announce a series of open letters from survivors of priestly sexual abuse, advocates, and a letter from Lt. General Michael Flynn, who has written in support of the initiative.[2]
2. Exposing Cardinal Robert McElroy as the poster-boy for covering up clergy sexual abuse
- The rally will spotlight Cardinal Robert McElroy, described as a “poster boy for cover-up in the Church.” Rachel Mastrogiacomo, a survivor of ritual sexual abuse perpetrated by then-Fr. Jacob Bertrand, will be present.[3]
- McElroy is also accused of covering up for Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who abused numerous seminarians, some of them immigrants.[4]
- Also attending the rally will be laity from the Archdiocese of Washington who are exhausted after 25 years of political and ideological bishops, who leave their presbyterate fatherless.
Project members available at the witness rally
- Rachel Mastrogiacomo, a survivor of ritual sexual abuse, who suffers more from McElroy’s cover-up then from Bertrand’s abuse
- Gene Thomas Gomulka, an advocate for victims and reform within the Church
- Prof. Janet E. Smith, retired moral theologian, who will serve as the primary contact and can connect media with additional project members, including Wiesław Walawender, Gene Thomas Gomulka, Elizabeth Yore, and Kyle Clement
For more information, contact Prof. Janet E. Smith at [email protected].
