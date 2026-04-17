Tulsi Gabbard exposes coordinated ‘deep state’ plot to impeach Trump in 2019

‘Deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that was used by Congress to usurp the will of the American people,’ Tulsi Gabbard explained.

(LifeSiteNews) — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released a massive trove of declassified documents exposing the deep state conspiracy used by U.S. Congress to impeach President Donald Trump during his first term.

The documents show a coordinated effort by elements within the Intelligence Community (IC), including a former inspector general, to manufacture a conspiracy that was used as the basis to impeach Trump in 2019.

No first-hand evidence was used to bring about the impeachment charges against Trump.

“Deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that was used by Congress to usurp the will of the American people and impeach the duly-elected President of the United States,” said Gabbard.

“Inspector General Atkinson failed to uphold his responsibility to the American people, putting political motivations over the truth. And this, along with the politicization of the whistleblower process by a former CIA employee who was working hand in glove with Democrats in Congress, are egregious examples of the deep state playbook on how to weaponize the Intelligence Community,” said Gabbard. “Exposing these tactics and showing how they undermine the fabric of our democratic republic furthers the critical cause of transparency and accountability and will help prevent future abuse of power.”

According to a lengthy statement released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, during his preliminary investigation into Trump’s July 2019 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, former IC Inspector General Michael Atkinson did not follow standard investigator general procedures and relied upon politicized, manufactured narratives – only conducting interviews with four individuals: the whistleblower, the whistleblower’s friend who was a co-author of the January 2017 Russia Hoax Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) and close colleague of disgraced former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, and two character references who had zero firsthand knowledge of the July 2019 phone call.

Gabbard’s office explained:

Despite a lack of any firsthand evidence … Atkinson proceeded to take actions to weaponize the Whistleblower process and exceed his statutory jurisdiction by ignoring Department of Justice guidance and relying on only second-hand testimony to ensure the whistleblower complaint was released to Congress, referred to the FBI, and leaked to the propaganda media. Then-House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Adam Schiff and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi used this false, second-hand narrative to create media intrigue and ultimately spark the basis to impeach President Trump in December of 2019.

Last year, Gabbard revealed evidence that President Barack Obama directed the creation of the January 2017 Russia Hoax ICA. This served as the basis for what was essentially a years-long coup against the duly-elected president of the United States, subverting the will of the American people and attempting to delegitimize Trump’s presidency.

“Our adversarial system of justice requires the government to turn all exculpatory evidence over to the accused. That’s especially true when lawmakers seek to remove a duly elected president through impeachment and a Senate trial,” Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Just the News.

“The evidence about the bias and credibility of the whistleblower who started the scandal should have been front and center in the 2019 impeachment, but it was hidden by bureaucrats and that was a disservice to justice and to the American people,” added Dershowitz.

Despite the machinations of the deep state actors in Congress and in the national intelligence community, Trump was acquitted of the impeachment charges against him.

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